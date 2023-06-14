Newcastle Knights players led decision to stand errant winger Greg Marzhew down

KNIGHTS winger Greg Marzhew may have escaped with a fine before his peers decided that he deserved to be dropped for breaching team standards.
Marzhew, who has been a revelation since joining Newcastle from Gold Coast at the start of this season, missed the team bus after last week's 24-20 loss to the Broncos in Brisbane, which meant he also missed their flight home and recovery session.
Parr was initially inclined to fine Marzhew and allow him to continue playing before addressing the issue with Newcastle's leadership group.
"My first thoughts were that we needed to punish Greg in some way but keep him in the team," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm always aware of the need to put the best team on the field to represent the community.
"That was certainly the feedback I received last year when we stood down Bradman Best and Enari Tuala, when they were late in boarding the bus after we played in Brisbane.
"I had people asking: 'Why not just punish the individuals?', and I can understand that.
"But the more I thought about it, I kept coming back to the fact Greg had let the team down.
"And the other thing that swayed the decision was that [coach] Adam O'Brien and myself met with the leadership group, and they were adamant that Greg should be stood down as well.
"They didn't think his actions were acceptable and there was a price to pay for that."
Parr said Marzhew, who has scored 10 tries for Newcastle this season, was remorseful.
"But we're trying to establish a culture here that is long-lasting, and if we didn't take some appropriate action, then we're going to continue to have these problems," Parr said.
"My role here is to establish a culture that lasts for a long time.
"If that causes a little bit of pain early in the process, so be it."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.