Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights players led decision to stand errant winger Greg Marzhew down

By Robert Dillon
June 14 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights winger Greg Marzhew has been dropped for disciplinary reasons after missing the team flight home from Brisbane. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights winger Greg Marzhew has been dropped for disciplinary reasons after missing the team flight home from Brisbane. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS winger Greg Marzhew may have escaped with a fine before his peers decided that he deserved to be dropped for breaching team standards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.