Seven Days in League: Why Todd Carney is a role model

YOU'D think Parramatta players would be on their best behaviour after their teammate Dylan Brown appeared in court - and was then ordered to stand down by the NRL integrity unit - having been charged with alleged grubby, groping offences in a Sydney pub.
But nope, when the media hacks descend on Parramatta's training session, they are apparently targeted with animal noises from unidentified Eels inside adjacent buildings.
According to one report I read: "One player in the background was heard calling out 'meow, meow, meow' in audio ... the players' juvenile antics were picked up through the sound-effect microphones of some media outlets."
The dim-witted carry-on raises an issue that Seven Days has previously pondered on a number of occasions - what is the greater insult in rugby league, to be labelled a cat or a dog?
Each to their own, but personally I reckon "weak-gutted cat" just doesn't have the same ring.
As he prepares for his 300th game for the Canberra Raiders, Jarrod Croker reveals the secret to his longevity - Todd Carney.
"This will sound funny and people might laugh, but Toddy taught me how to be a professional at a young age," Croker explains.
"If you talk to anyone who played or trained with Toddy, he was the ultimate professional. He looked after his body and always ripped in."
Croker qualifies that by acknowledging Carney - better remembered for a certain photograph than the fact he won a Dally M gold medal - "just got himself into trouble away from footy".
Anyway, Croker's 300th NRL appearances is something of an anti-climax as the Warriors play party poopers with a 36-14 boilover.
The "Muppets" who queried why Raiders coach Ricky Stuart "rested" Croker the week earlier for their win against Wests Tigers are no doubt having a giggle.
But Sticky, the old sentimentalist, insists afterwards: "I'd rather have this week and lose the two points than have a shitty week for Jarrod promoting his 300th and winning two points."
THE Knights go down 24-20 in a heartbreaker against the Broncos, in a game that is something of a family affair for both teams.
Newcastle's team includes Jack Hetherington, son of former Canberra and North Queensland forward Brett Hetherington.
Brisbane's team includes Kobe Hetherington, son of former Canterbury, Queensland and Kangaroos hooker Jason Hetherington.
Brett and Jason, incidentally, played against each other in the 1994 grand final, won by the Raiders.
As far as I'm aware, Jack and Brett are no relation to Kobe and Jason. But in both cases, the apples haven't fallen far from the tree.
CONTINUING the father-son theme, it's been quite the weekend for the Flanagans.
Son Kyle - the much-maligned Bulldogs playmaker - scores 32 points in NSW Cup (four tries and eight goals) during a 64-12 slaughter of Parramatta.
Maybe he's not as hopeless as some would have you believe?
Meanwhile, dad Shane seems certain to land the St George-Illawarra head-coaching gig after apparently drawing the short straw.
NEWS that Luke Brooks has knocked back an offer to re-sign with Wests Tigers strikes me as slightly mind-boggling, whichever way I look at it.
Brooks - the last man standing from the Tigers' so-called "Big Four" - has been on a huge contract for the past few years yet this time last season was reportedly on the verge of getting punted to reserve grade, only to avoid that ignominy after sustaining an injury.
Now, having strung a couple of (long-overdue) good games together, he's apparently formed the opinion that it's time to upgrade his club.
Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis describes Brooks' decision as "sad and disappointing" but insists coach Tim Sheens won't be following him out the back door.
"I don't know where this narrative is coming from or who is pushing it," he declares.
"There are three certainties in life. Death, taxes and Tim Sheens coaching the Wests Tigers in 2023 and 2024."
KNIGHTS winger Greg Marzhew is dumped to reserve grade after missing the team bus in Brisbane on Sunday morning, which meant he also missed the flight home.
With Marzhew in the naughty corner, Enari Tuala wins a recall.
There is a weird kind of deja vu about all this.
It was only last season that Tuala and his centre partner Bradman Best were punted to the Reggies after tardy timekeeping kept the team bus waiting - again in Brisbane.
I guess this is just rugba league's great circle of life. Or perhaps that should be circle of strife.
MAROONS meataxe Thomas Flegler wants to brings back the biff in Origin II.
"There needs to be more of it in the footy, especially in Origin," he says.
"In Origin, people want to see a bit of fun, see a bit of activity on the field."
Yeah, fair enough. Can someone get Paul Gallen on the phone? It's time for him to make a comeback.
