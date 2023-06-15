A SEA and sky search off the coast of Newcastle continues on Thursday with crews looking for a missing boatie.
The large-scale search was launched at 7.30pm Wednesday, when emergency services were alerted to a Bolton Point man, Ashley McKellar aged 43, in a Telewater 4.8 metre Quintrex aluminium boat who failed to return as planned from a voyage at Lake Macquarie.
Marine Rescue NSW vessels, including crews from Port Stephens, Lemon Tree Passage, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Terrigal were all sent out at daylight on Thursday to resume the search operation. There are also four helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft combing the stretch of coastline, along with additional surface vessels from NSW Police.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Mr McKellar saying his "family hold serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character".
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185 centimetres tall with medium build and has short brown hair, and wears dark-rimmed glasses. Police believe he may have a launched his boat, with registration plates VK844N, from lake access at Bolton Point, about 10.30am Wednesday.
Marine Rescue NSW Hunter/Central Coast zone commander Steve Raymond said a crew on board rescue vessel Lake Macquarie 30 searched with water police for more than four hours on Wednesday night, but were unable to locate the missing boat.
"Marine Rescue NSW volunteers onboard Lake Macquarie 30 conducted a search of Lake Macquarie this morning," Zone Commander Raymond said.
"Lemon Tree Passage 30 and Port Stephens 30 are working with water police 26 conducting a line search from Anna Bay to Newcastle.
"Newcastle 30 is off Redhead providing assistance to the aerial search in that area.
"Marine Rescue volunteers on board Lake Macquarie 20 and Terrigal 30 are meeting with Water Police 22 south of Swansea Heads and will focus north to Newcastle."
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is supporting NSW Police in the search.
The search is focusing on an area from Anna Bay to Norah Head and 40 kilometres out to sea.
The AMSA aircraft has dropped datum buoys to assist with drift modelling to determine the search area.
Conditions are reportedly clear with light winds and half-metre seas.
Anyone with information into Mr McKellar's whereabouts is urged to call Lake Macquarie police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
INITIAL REPORT
A LARGE-SCALE search off the coast of Newcastle continues after a man was reported missing from Bolton Point.
Led by NSW Police, the search was launched at 7.30pm Wednesday, when emergency services were alerted to a missing man believed to be off the coast on his boat.
The operation, which has been under way for more than 12 hours, is circling the coast from Swansea up to Port Stephens.
NSW Police, water police, a fixed-wing aircraft, helicopter unit and Marine Rescue are all involved in the sea and sky search.
No further details have been released publicly at this time.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
