A LARGE-SCALE search off the coast of Newcastle continues after a man was reported missing from Bolton Point.
Led by NSW Police, the search was launched at 7.30pm Wednesday, when emergency services were alerted to a missing man believed to be off the coast on his boat.
The operation, which has been under way for more than 12 hours, is circling the coast from Swansea up to Port Stephens.
NSW Police, water police, a fixed-wing aircraft, helicopter unit and Marine Rescue are all involved in the sea and sky search.
No further details have been released publicly at this time.
More to come. Newcastle Herald will update this article as information becomes available.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
