Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Family of billionaire Singapore department store founder splash $3.8 million in Pokolbin

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:20am, first published June 15 2023 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Longhouse at 385 Palmers Lane, Pokolbin has sold for $3.8 million to Singapore Forbes rich listers, the Tay family. Picture supplied.
The Longhouse at 385 Palmers Lane, Pokolbin has sold for $3.8 million to Singapore Forbes rich listers, the Tay family. Picture supplied.

A BILLIONAIRE family has snapped up a luxury escape in Pokolbin for a huge sum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.