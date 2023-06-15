4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Stunning, stylish and ideally situated, this quality contemporary home offers the ultimate luxe living experience.
The owners say this Edan Brae-designed home with specifications off the plan and creatively and functionally design has a modern Hamptons vibe.
Close to shops, local parks, and beaches, the home was built using only the best quality materials with exceptional attention to detail.
This high-end Merewether home encompasses the privacy and comfort of a suburban home with space for the entire family.
Spanning two spacious storeys, it boasts four oversized bedrooms, three modern bathrooms, a separate media room that could be a fifth bedroom, sprawling light-filled living zones, a study, and a high-end, open-plan kitchen boasting premium appliances and a handy butler's pantry.
The Hampton-styled kitchen is a culinary lover's delight. Here you will find an oversized Caesar stone benchtop with a molded double white sink and Smeg cooking appliances including an adjustable range hood. There is a generous butler's pantry with an internal sink and glass frosted sliding door.
The main bedroom suite makes the perfect parent's retreat and includes a walk-in robe and deluxe ensuite.
Enjoy an indulgent pampering experience with your double vanity, freestanding bath and dual showers.
The immaculate interiors flow seamlessly outside to a covered entertainment area featuring an outdoor kitchen, ideal for cooking a feast for family and friends.
Technology features include:
The extensive deck overlooks a pristine in-ground pool and a sprawling lawn with plenty of space for kids and pets to run free. There are also functioning herb and vegie garden beds.
While a double garage provides additional storage options and convenient off-street parking.
Perfectly positioned just two minutes from beautiful Merewether Beach and three minutes from The Junction Village, this is your chance to secure an immaculate, move-in-ready family home in a prime lifestyle location.
Walk your dog to the beach or enjoy an invigorating morning surf or swim. Explore nearby Darby Street's popular cafes and restaurants or take advantage of the schools, parks and shops minutes from your doorstep.
