Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle dummy-half Olivia Higgins ready to do it all again with the Knights in expanded NRLW competition

MM
By Max McKinney
June 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Higgins. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Olivia Higgins. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

OLIVIA Higgins still can't believe the support Newcastle's NRLW side received last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.