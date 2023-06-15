Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga believes Newcastle's clash with a depleted Sydney Roosters outfit on Saturday could very well determine if they play finals in 2023.
After seven losses, five wins and a draw, the 13th-placed Knights sit just two points outside the top eight but are at a stage of the season where they could quickly lose touch with those sides.
With 11 games left to play, six wins on their run home, along with another bye, would leave them on 29 points at the end of the regular season, but that may not be enough to play finals.
"I think so," Ponga said when asked if Saturday's game at McDonald Jones Stadium was essentially a do-or-die encounter.
"We don't want to fall too low on the ladder.
"We don't want to get to the back end of the year and be in a position where we have to win every game.
"We want to win every game, obviously, and we've let some slip. So heading into the back end of the year, we want to tick them off now."
The Roosters, who are 12th - one point ahead of the Knights - are set to be without a host of first-grade regulars on Saturday.
Fullback James Tedesco and prop Lindsay Collins are an Origin duty. Outside-back Joseph Sua'ali'i and lock Victory Radley are suspended. Hooker Brandon Smith, halfback Sam Walker and utility and former Knight Connor Watson remain injured. Prop Matt Lodge is also out.
"It's a little bit like Manly a couple of weeks ago," Ponga said. "They were missing some key players and the Roosters are ... as well.
"Probably for the Roosters, it's a game where they're going to come up here and put so much effort and heart into their performance, and that's the same thing we want to do."
In round 13, Manly were missing halfback Daly Cherry-Evans, all three Trbojevic brothers and another few NRL regulars. The Knights got the job done 28-18, but they had to work for every inch against the gritty Sea Eagles side that put up a fight at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"It's one of those games that you can so easily go into with, not a negative mindset, but a soft mindset," Ponga said of facing the depleted Roosters. "I don't think we had it in the [Manly] game, but ... it's definitely something we don't want to do this weekend."
Meanwhile, Ponga, who was electric in his second game back at fullback last week in Newcastle's 24-20 loss to the Broncos, backed the club's decision to drop winger Greg Marzhew this week for being late to the team bus in Brisbane.
"We want to set a standard," Ponga said.
"Off the back of a couple of tough years, we're trying to turn things around and I think our performances are definitely showing that, in terms of our attitude and our effort. But we can't just let these little things slip."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
