Newcastle's NRL season on the line against depleted Sydney Roosters: Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga

MM
By Max McKinney
June 15 2023 - 4:30pm
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga believes Newcastle's clash with a depleted Sydney Roosters outfit on Saturday could very well determine if they play finals in 2023.

