State glory strengthens Hunter Netball's bid for NSW Premier League entry in 2024

By Renee Valentine
June 16 2023 - 4:30am
Newcastle's state championship-winning netball side. Captain Narelle Eather, and Hunter Netball board member, is pictured second kneeling from the left in front. Picture by Netball NSW
Narelle Eather believes Newcastle's state championship win over the long weekend will strengthen Hunter Netball's quest to join the NSW Premier League.

