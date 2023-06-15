Narelle Eather believes Newcastle's state championship win over the long weekend will strengthen Hunter Netball's quest to join the NSW Premier League.
Hunter Netball, representing 13 associations from the Hunter region and supporting more than 17,500 members, has a team in NSW Metro League and are vying for 2024 NSW Premier League inclusion.
Eather is on the board of Hunter Netball and captained Newcastle's open team to championship glory at the NSW senior titles in Maitland.
Maitland finished third, Callaghan District fifth and Charlestown sixth of 20 associations in the top division.
"We've got so much depth in the area and it's such a shame that no one's got a team to play for and go to the next level," Eather told the Newcastle Herald.
"We actually have 21 players who travel to Sydney to play premier league when they could be playing for Hunter. People playing for Penrith, Manly, Central Coast - we've got so many good players here."
NSW Premier League was introduced in 2016 as a stepping stone to the Australian Netball Championships and, subsequently, Super Netball.
Hunter Netball has expressed a long-term desire to be part of Super Netball.
Eather played for the Hunter Jaegers, who represented the region at national level between 2004 and 2007.
But the first step is the NSW premier competition.
The withdrawal of The Capital Spirit from NSW Premier League last year has opened the door for another franchise's inclusion on a three-year licence. Expressions of interest close on June 26.
"We need to fund and pitch to have a premier league team in the Hunter, which is going in in the next two weeks," Eather said.
"We've put together all of the paperwork and it really is that next stepping stone that we don't have for our players who are coming through the pathways.
"So we really want that premier league team for under 23s and opens and then in the future looking to get another national league team, like when we had the Jaegers.
"That's all in the pipeline. We just need some financial support to get that bid in. It doesn't have to be one block, it just has to add up to that amount to say that we're financially viable."
The Herald understands Hunter Netball is seeking $100,000 in sponsorship to support its bid.
Hunter Netball has worked on a proposal with NUSport to redevelop part of their facilities at the University of Newcastle to offer a training venue as well as a 4500-seat showcourt option.
Associations under Hunter Netball were not only successful at the top level during the three-day state titles last weekend.
Newcastle placed sixth in both the 15s and 17s championship division while Callaghan District earned promotion to the top grade after they finished second on goal difference to Wagga Wagga in 15s division two.
It was the first time the 15s teams had been able to complete a full carnival at state level after two COVID cancellations then the 2022 tournament was washed out following the first day of play.
AAP reports: Netball Australia (NA) insists it is yet to hear back from the player's union after tabling a fresh offer to end the messy pay dispute that has begun disrupting World Cup preparations.
The Diamonds' squad for next month's World Cup in South Africa was meant to be announced on Tuesday.
But NA boss Kelly Ryan said the squad cannot be confirmed until negotiations with the Australian Netball Players' Association are completed and new contracts are signed.
"We are committed to negotiations, but netball as a whole is not in a financial position to meet further demands without damaging the future of the sport," Ryan said.
"We have been open and transparent about Netball Australia's financial position and the $4.2 million debt currently held."
