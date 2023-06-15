HUNTER swimming product Abbey Harkin has put herself in contention to represent Australia in the women's medley relay at next month's World Championships.
Harkin narrowly missed the individual qualifying time for the 100 metre breaststroke despite winning Wednesday night's final in Melbourne, but may still be picked for the team event.
With main breaststroke rivals Chelsea Hodges and Jenna Strauch both sidelined, the 25-year-old powered home to claim victory in one minute, 7.2 seconds (1:07.20).
Mikayla Smith (1:07.94) and Talara-Jade Dixon (1:08.64) also made the podium.
Swimming Australia's qualifying standard for that race was 1:06.40, almost half-a-second inside Harkin's personal best (1:06.88) set at last year's national titles.
Two months ago Harkin, an Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative, clinched gold in the same discipline at the Australian Championships on the Gold Coast. Her time was 1:07.77.
The national squad for the World Championships in Japan (July 14-30) will likely be announced when trials wrap up on Sunday.
How selectors configure the women's 4x100m medley team potentially comes into play with three-time Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown presenting another option.
McKeown, normally known for her backstroke prowess and qualifying on Tuesday night for the women's 200m individual medley, currently holds the best Aussie time this year for 100m breaststroke (1:06.86).
Mollie O'Callaghan (58.42s) was second to McKeown (57.50s) in the women's 100m backstroke final on Wednesday night while Australia's most decorated Olympic medallist Emma McKeon can float between butterfly and freestyle.
Brisbane-based Harkin, who grew up in Maitland and trained at Warners Bay centre Coughlan's, will continue her trials campaign in Melbourne this week.
She tackles two more breaststroke distances - 50m on Friday and 200m on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Kai Taylor, the son of swimming champion Hayley Lewis, made the most of a wildcard entry and took out the men's 200m freestyle final on Wednesday night. He scored a spot in lane eight following the withdrawal of Kyle Chalmers.
Hunter Swim Club's Charlie Hawke, who attends US college, was seventh in the same race after turning third at the halfway mark.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
