Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Erika Enderby excited for second world junior orienteering titles in Bulgaria

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 15 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentine's Erika Enderby is looking forward to testing herself on the world stage again. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Valentine's Erika Enderby is looking forward to testing herself on the world stage again. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Experience was Erika Enderby's main goal as the youngest competitor at last year's World Junior Orienteering Championships in Portugal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.