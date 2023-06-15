Experience was Erika Enderby's main goal as the youngest competitor at last year's World Junior Orienteering Championships in Portugal.
One year on, and now 16, the Valentine athlete is targeting improvement.
Enderby flies out of Australia on Friday bound for the 2023 world junior titles in Baia Mare, Romania from July 2 to 9.
"Last year was an amazing experience," Enderby told the Newcastle Herald.
"This year I'm having higher goals for my races. It was a big step up from any Australian events but I'm thankful to have had the opportunity from last year to compete in the races.
"It's really helped my orienteering, but I'm just hoping to build on my experience from last year and hopefully come away with some good results."
The Warners Bay year 11 student will compete in five events, including a sprint distance, sprint relay, middle distance, long distance and a forest relay.
"We've had a good year this year of competing and racing across orienteering and athletics, and I've been increasing my training load a bit more before Europe so hopefully I feel stronger out in the races," Enderby said.
"I've been building more kilometres into my weekly training and also doing some more technical orienteering training, even if it's just at home looking at maps or previous races to get to navigate better."
She finished 68th out of 151 competitors in the sprint race in Portugal, an amazing achievement for her age, and Enderby will be eligible to compete at another three world junior titles after this one.
But she already has her sights set on an even bigger stage.
"Junior world champs was my biggest goal," Enderby said. "Now, I'm looking for world orienteering champs next year hopefully in Edinburgh. That would be my top goal ever."
Enderby will compete in the European Youth Orienteering Championships in Bulgaria before joining the Australian team for a week-long training camp in Romania ahead of the world junior titles.
After a short break, she will also compete in the Swiss Orienteering Championships at Flims in Switzerland.
"Orienteering is really big in Europe, and especially in Scandinavia, so it can be a bit intimidating going over there when there's so many amazing athletes," Enderby said.
"The more I travel over the more I can get used to the terrain in Europe and the atmosphere, and hopefully I should improve and get higher achievements each time."
Enderby was the women's junior elite winner at the Australian Three-Day Orienteering Championships near Cooma in April.
She was second in the junior elite (under 20) division of the 2023 National Orienteering League, contested over 11 events.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
