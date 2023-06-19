For the uninitiated, it is something like a mix of NFL, AFL and netball - and it grew out of the hippy counterculture of the late 1960s.
Seven players on each team, working a frisbee down the roughly 64-metre field toward an end-zone (think American-style football), making netball passes where a player can pivot on a planted foot but not run with the frisbee.
It's a fast-paced, high-flying game as players leap toward dramatic catches into the end zone, or duck and weave around defending players to flick the frisbee back and forth.
If you saw a bunch of mates tossing a frisbee around in the park, and then saw the competitive level, you'd call it ultimate.
It's most popular in the US, where the code was developed in New Jersey in 1968, but there is an active movement for the sport here in Australia too with one website listing us as the fourth most-avid Ultimate country behind Canada at number two, followed by Germany and Great Britain.
This year, the international championships for our Oceanic neighbourhood are being held in Manilla in September, and local player Brittany McCarthy is set to head off and wave the home flag for Newcastle.
You might remember seeing Brittany, 26, in the pages of the Herald back in 2019 when she jet-set off to Germany to compete after first picking up the frisbee while a student at the University of Newcastle in 2016.
After years of competing in the growing sport, we're told our local representative is off again to play for the international title when the competition starts on September 6 in the Philippines.
Meanwhile, on the local level, they may not be competing for international titles, but community and an easy-going attitude are at the heart of a rapidly growing Ultimate code in Dungog. Dungog Chronicle scribe Angus Michie wrote in the last week that the local club "Frisyay", which was formed in 2019 before a brief hiatus around the COVID pandemic, meets behind the local library to toss the frisbee in the spirit of community connection.
"It's not ultra competitive, it's more about coming along and having a bit of fun and then there's the social aspect afterward of catching up," Frisyay vice president Gavin Dimery said.
The club plays with one notable twist, however; one team wears handmade tutus on the field in a fashion statement for the ages. "We bought some very bright rainbow (tutus) online at first and then we had some sewed up which didn't last very long," Dimery said.
"Then we had a working bee at the Tin Shed Brewery with some recycled materials that we attached to elastic with strips... the Boomerang Bag ladies and a few other people donated older materials."
Frisyay meets weekly on Sunday afternoons from 4pm behind the Dungog Library with newcomers welcome.
