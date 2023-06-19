Meanwhile, on the local level, they may not be competing for international titles, but community and an easy-going attitude are at the heart of a rapidly growing Ultimate code in Dungog. Dungog Chronicle scribe Angus Michie wrote in the last week that the local club "Frisyay", which was formed in 2019 before a brief hiatus around the COVID pandemic, meets behind the local library to toss the frisbee in the spirit of community connection.

