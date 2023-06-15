A Hunter community which has been devastated by horrific loss is coming together to pay their respects for those who tragically lost their lives on Sunday night.
Many residents living in North Rothbury, Huntlee, Branxton, Greta, and surrounds awoke to the sound of helicopters on June 11, to learn of a wedding bus crash on Wine Country Drive, that left 10 dead, sending shock waves throughout the nearby community.
Of the 25 people sent to hospital in the aftermath, nine remain in hospital on Thursday.
NSW Health says most of the 25 patients treated in hospitals after the Sunday night crash at Greta have been discharged.
But seven people remained at John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition, while two were in a stable condition at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, it said in a statement.
Many of the local residents travel on Wine Country Drive everyday.
The community will gather at 5.30pm on Thursday, June 15 to pay their respects to the families and to thank first responders and emergency workers for their tireless efforts.
A Huntlee resident who is organising the informal gathering said she hopes the gathering will show support and solidarity as a community.
"Let's share a hug, a tear, or a moment together," she said.
"People can stay for as long as they need to, or come and go as they like."
Many in the grieving community have made a pilgrimage to a makeshift memorial at the crash site, laying flowers, cards and teddy bears in tribute.
The vigil will be held on the corner of Strand Road and Wine Country Drive, in front of Huntlee Early Learning Centre.
There will also be members of the Red Cross in attendance to provide support to anyone who may need it.
Those attending are advised to park in surrounding streets and are reminded to be safe.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
