IF you've got a love of the great outdoors, a $700,000 home on the market in the NSW Hunter Valley hamlet of Laguna may be for you.
While it has a cosy indoor bedroom and living area, complete with a wood-burning stove, when it comes to bath time the only option is outdoors.
On the deck is a designer fire pit, a cedar hot tub with wood fired rocket heater, an outdoor bathroom with hot and cold running water, a rain shower, composting toilet and plumbed sink.
It's the perfect spot to take in the spectacular bush views, and fortunately, very private.
"It is glorified glamping, definitely," listing agent Gary Musgrove of Musgrove Realty said.
Mr Musgrove said the properties stunning location was a drawcard for nature lovers looking for a weekend getaway.
"It really is a retreat where you feel like you're in the thick of the national park," he said.
The 27 square metre one-bedroom tiny house also includes an off-grid solar system, a wind turbine and three water storage tanks, with an additional 20-foot shipping container on-site for storage.
Known as Monkey's Rest the property on Finchley Track is self-sustainable and sits on 111 acres bordering on state forest and Yengo National Park.
The property is being sold with all furnishings included, and it also has a large farm shed with a mezzanine level.
Meanwhile, a one-bedroom Tree House at 1295 Watagan Creek Road on 27.5 acres of bushland with direct access to the Corrabare State Forest.- is also turning heads.
It is listed with a guide of $800,000 to $850,000.
"This one has extraordinary breathtaking views and it does drop off like a sheer cliff," he said.
The Oregon timber tiny house also runs completely off-grid, powered by eight solar panels with batteries and a backup generator.
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedroom offer expansive views across the Watagan Valley.
A second structure next to the house is half complete and was planned to be a bathroom and kitchenette, with a composting toilet ready to be installed.
The agent said a full-size home was previously on the property however, it was destroyed by an electrical fire.
The owners built the tiny house with the intention of eventually constructing a large, ultra-modern home on the block but they have listed the property for sale instead.
"They have plans drawn up to build an extraordinary eco-friendly home," Mr Musgrove said.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.