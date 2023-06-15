Newcastle Herald
Hunter Valley bus crash: Wine Country Drive vigil as region pays respects

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 15 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 11:34am
Thursday night's vigil. Picture by Marina Neil
Thursday night's vigil. Picture by Marina Neil

IN the darkest hours of Sunday night, it was home to one of the region's most devastating tragedies. Less than a week later, Wine Country Drive was awash in the love of a community mourning 10 lives lost in the Greta bus crash.

