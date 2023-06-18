Too much goes to waste in Return and Earn

I've also been reading the diary entries of Cook and other members of the crew of the Endeavour, and I find it obvious that Cook knew people lived on this country, so the lie of terra nullius is more profound. It is time for Australians to accept our history; our colonisation was based on European greed for empire and cruelty in getting rid of convicts. The cost of that was borne and is still carried by the descendants of the first peoples of this nation. Walk around any pioneer cemetery and see the marble and granite tributes to the brave pioneers who risked their lives to open up the country. My family's comfort is based on the murder of the original inhabitants of the land. Trove makes it clear.