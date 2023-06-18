Too much goes to waste in Return and Earn

HAS anyone thought about doing a detailed article about the poor performance of the NSW Return and Earn scheme? Only 63 per cent effective over five years, as at December 2022. Where is the other 37 per cent of recyclable material? That equates to a lot of bottles and cans.
What has happened to the huge amount of money not returned to the original purchaser as a result? By my calculations it works out at 804 items per NSW resident as at September 2022.
What is the reason for this poor uptake of this service? The service needs modifying to work better. With a little maths, it is not hard to work out that the politicians are not giving a true outlook into what's happening. Using a figure of 12 billion-plus bottles and cans returned is only taking away from the reality that about half that number has not, based on Exchange for Change website data.
From my experience, I know where many of the bottles and cans are. If people open their eyes, they will see the environment is still wearing a large burden.
THANK you John Ure for your informed opinion piece about the proposed referendum to recognise Australia's First Nations people in the Constitution ('Don't let history remain our future', Letters, 18/5). I have just visited Cooktown, where preparations were underway for the Reconciliation reenactment between Cook and an Elder of the Bama-ngay group.
I've also been reading the diary entries of Cook and other members of the crew of the Endeavour, and I find it obvious that Cook knew people lived on this country, so the lie of terra nullius is more profound. It is time for Australians to accept our history; our colonisation was based on European greed for empire and cruelty in getting rid of convicts. The cost of that was borne and is still carried by the descendants of the first peoples of this nation. Walk around any pioneer cemetery and see the marble and granite tributes to the brave pioneers who risked their lives to open up the country. My family's comfort is based on the murder of the original inhabitants of the land. Trove makes it clear.
Australians have been invited to share the real history of this continent. There is more value in learning about the long history of people's knowledge of this land and seas than just the coloniser's view. I want us to accept this invitation. Fear mongers have questioned the wording of the proposed addition to the Constitution, but I'm not sure what this fear is based on.
We are being asked to allow a transparent Voice to Parliament to advise the government of the day on legislation that affects our Aboriginal citizens. I would rather put my trust in the traditional custodians to care for our land than short-term profiteers. What is the fear about? In the words of F.D Roosevelt, "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself". Let's accept the invitation from the heart and our true history so we can move forward.
AUSTRALIA has three levels of government in most jurisdictions; federal, state or territory, and local councils. Each of these entities is seemingly on the renewable energy bandwagon. There is a proliferation of units all over Australia, often with ground floor commercial space.
How can any of these individual strata units ever have access to solar power? Will they be able to access cheap or cheaper power from the mega batteries which supposedly will come into being sometime in the future? In particular, commercial businesses at ground level involved in the food industry cannot possibly remain viable if they are running refrigeration units including cool rooms. Zero access to solar is also the norm with older multi-storey buildings. All of this, and the expensive exercise to provide in-house electric vehicle charging in multi-storey residential buildings, seems to take the gloss off the benefits of strata living. Food for thought.
IT'S hard to see Australia building nuclear power plants after committing to the time, cost and resources of the AUKUS nuclear submarines that we've ordered.
If one thinks nuclear energy is opening a Pandora's Box of problems, I'm sorry to say the box is already open and many nations have put their hands in already.
The International Energy Agency states clean-energy technologies require more critical minerals than their traditional counterparts. Electric cars use five times the minerals of a combustion-engine car, and wind farms on land require eight times the minerals needed by a conventional gas-fired power plant. Worldwide known supplies of lithium - used in electric cars and batteries - is estimated at 30 years. Many critical minerals are concentrated in a few countries, the top three controlling well over three-quarters of global output.
Turning this around is a sizeable challenge. Many of the techniques needed to increase mining in an environmentally sustainable way are yet to be invented. The World Nuclear Association 2023 estimates the world's supply of uranium, based on present use, lasting 90 years. Supply from secondary sources like military stockpiles suggests another 90 years. Under all these circumstances, it's difficult to say where we will be by 2030, 2050 or 2100. It's patently clear that in setting these dates no-one knew the difficulty of achieving them. Future Australian nuclear power plants appear to be unavoidable (hopefully, with a clean sheet, learning from the nuclear mismanagement failures to date).
MICHAEL Hinchey ('You can't deny the momentum', Letters, 12/6), I hope I was included in the "coterie" you complained about. I always wanted to be in a coterie. He claimed that the 2000-megawatt Liddell power station is to be replaced by a giant battery. Batteries are not generators; they have to be charged by generation somewhere else not stated by Mr Hinchey.
Any battery proposed for the Liddell site is much smaller than the Liddell generation capacity in any case.
As for China's consumption of coal, its production graph shows a steep rise in annual production. China's NDRC (National Development and Reform Commission) has increased thermal coal contracts to 2.9 billion tonnes in 2023 up from 2.6 billion tonnes in 2022. And in 2022 coal consumption increased (up 11 per cent), a rate faster than GDP that rose 3 per cent. China is not flatlining its coal demand any time soon. Mr Hinchey stated that "China is expected to bring 1000 terawatt hours of new renewable energy online". That's equivalent to 114-gigawatt generation capacity. That works out to be equivalent to about 57 Liddell coal-fired plants, not 500 as he claimed - even if that bold promise is ever delivered. This is all without looking at other countries. India, for example, is increasing its coal production from 840 million tonnes in 2022 to 950 million tonnes in 2023. This coal use data is easy to obtain without asking a coterie or watching Sky After Dark.
I SUPPORT marginal representation in our constitution. I also believe Aboriginal people deserve better representation in Parliament than they receive, but I do not support the proposed wording of the Voice. My position has left me at odds with my wife. It leaves me to wonder how many others are facing difficult discussions with their partner because they are ideologically opposed to their partner's beliefs on the Voice. I guess all I can do is thank Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for putting forward a half-considered idea which does nothing but divide our communities and families.
WEDNESDAY'S Newcastle Herald carried a government ad pertaining to the Voice. In part it reads 'How it's set up (the Voice) would be determined AFTER the referendum with input from First Nations people, the broader public and the Government. The Parliament would then make a law to set up the Voice'. Surely this points to an 'open cheque' situation, a point which PM Albanese seems determined to ignore? To date, governments have set up many entities to assist our First Nations people, seemingly these entities are not succeeding, so what is the PM proposing with his 'blank cheque' that will improve the situation?
IF we think about it we will realise we now, more than ever, live in an era where politicians represent their own ideologies and political future and not that of their constituents. For example, take the recent Queensland budget where the government is gloating about the largest surplus ever recorded by a state government of $12 billion. The surplus is due to revenue from coal royalties and taxes of some $15 billion which the government is giving out as handouts, including across the board energy rebates and free-of-charge kindergarten and swimming lessons. Of course this has nothing to do with the Queensland state election in 2024. The hypocrisy of funding government handouts with coal royalties and taxes while at the same time wanting to eliminate coal to save the planet is astounding.
CAN I suggest to Gavin Green ('Removing Dangar's name right thing to do', Letters, 15/6), that he needs to be careful about whom he criticises? Dangar Park, Mayfield, dedicated in 1910, was created on land donated by A.A.Dangar, the son of Henry Dangar. I don't believe that the sins of the father should be visited on his offspring, including Albert A. Dangar
FURTHER to Michael Gormly's mention of the Institute of Public Affairs ('Factual debate key to progress', Letters, 9/9): it rarely mentions its funding from big business, historically the likes of Exxon Mobil and big tobacco, or that it supports abolishing the minimum wage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.