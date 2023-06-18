Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, June 19, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Too much goes to waste in Return and Earn
Too much goes to waste in Return and Earn

HAS anyone thought about doing a detailed article about the poor performance of the NSW Return and Earn scheme? Only 63 per cent effective over five years, as at December 2022. Where is the other 37 per cent of recyclable material? That equates to a lot of bottles and cans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.