The woman last week gave evidence in the trial of two of her accused captors, Kyna McAuley and Madden Paynter, telling the jury she was repeatedly assaulted and threatened, tied up, struck in the head with what she thought was a hammer, had her teeth knocked out, burnt with a cigarette and had boiling water poured over her head during the 24 hours she was held in the shed in Kestrel Avenue on May 5 and 6, 2021.

