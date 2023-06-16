Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Letters

Letters and short takes June 17 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns at the Greta bus crash scene on Monday. His government donated $100,000 to a fund for the families of those involved. Picture by Peter Lorimer
NSW Premier Chris Minns at the Greta bus crash scene on Monday. His government donated $100,000 to a fund for the families of those involved. Picture by Peter Lorimer

I THINK we can agree that the bus crash near Singleton last weekend was a tragedy ('Side by side', Newcastle Herald 16/6). It is wonderful that the community is being very generous in helping the families of those who died, or were injured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.