Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Report: Newcastle and Lake Macquarie suburbs where median values fell below $1 million

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:19am, first published June 15 2023 - 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swansea, New Lambton and Warners Bay are among the suburbs in CoreLogic's Million Dollar Market report where median house values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie fell below $1 million in the past year.
Swansea, New Lambton and Warners Bay are among the suburbs in CoreLogic's Million Dollar Market report where median house values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie fell below $1 million in the past year.

TWELVE suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are no longer part of the million-dollar club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.