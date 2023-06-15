Newcastle Herald
Chloe Formosa eyes return win at Newcastle with Heavenly Holly

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Chloe and Michael Formosa
Ellalong trainer Michael Formosa hopes his daughter's winning return to the driving ranks continues on Friday night at Newcastle when she partners Heavenly Holly in race five.

