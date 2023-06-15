Chloe Formosa eyes return win at Newcastle with Heavenly Holly

Ellalong trainer Michael Formosa hopes his daughter's winning return to the driving ranks continues on Friday night at Newcastle when she partners Heavenly Holly in race five.
Chloe Formosa will drive at Newcastle for first time since January 27 this year when she steers Heavenly Holly and the Brad Elder-trained Nifty Studleigh (race four).
The 17-year-old started her driving career under her father's guidance in 2021 but switched her focus to the gallops last year and worked for Sydney trainer Mark Newnham.
However, Newnham's recent move to Hong Kong led to Formosa's return to harness racing and she now works for Robbie Morris at Menangle.
She made a successful return to driving last month at Redcliffe with back-to-back wins guiding the Grant Dixon-trained Bettor To Be Tricky before a second place.
Heavenly Holly looks a chance to build on that record with gate one in the up to 80 ratings race on Friday.
The mare finished strongly down the outside from well back for a third, 3.4m away from winner Just As Well, last start at Menangle in the same grade.
Two starts prior, the five-year-old was a narrow winner in up to 70 company at Newcastle, but she faces a tough assignment on Friday night against the likes of Swell Time, Saint Crusader and Western Style.
"If she has any luck she should be hard to beat in that race," Michael said. "She's being racing good at Menangle. She was very unlucky last start so hopefully she can get a bit of luck this week."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
