NEWCASTLE hockey representatives feature strongly in NSW under-21 squads announced following State Championships over the June long weekend.
Half-a-dozen players from the men's open team, who finished runner-up on home turf, were recognised in the 2024 group and a further four from the women's senior side.
Norths quartet Josh Bruton, Edward Hunt, Kurt Walters and Ryan Woolnough all got the nod along with Souths' Lukas Gremm and Wests' Bayden Smith.
Also picked from the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League was Maitland's Izaac Smith, who missed the recent state tournament while overseas, as well as Gosford pair Sam Carr and Zane Drennan. Orlando Travis, listed as Sydney East, travels from Glebe to play club hockey with Norths.
The Baldwin twins, Ellie and Hunter (Regals), Maddison Drewitt (Oxfords) and goalkeeper Makenzi Harvey (Souths) were all named in the women's squad by Hockey NSW.
Silvia Knott (Oxfords) didn't play the 2023 state carnival with Newcastle because of injury but made the under-21 cut.
Also connected with the local first-grade competition are Ella Carr (Gosford), player of the final in 2022, Tamworth's Amber Whitney (University) and Goulburn's Grace Baxter (former Central).
Dates and a venue for next year's Hockey Australia Under-21 Championships have yet to be revealed. This year's series took place in Sydney in March.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
