Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Strong under-21 representation for Newcastle hockey players after 2023 State Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Baldwin playing for Regals. Picture by Marina Neil
Hunter Baldwin playing for Regals. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE hockey representatives feature strongly in NSW under-21 squads announced following State Championships over the June long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.