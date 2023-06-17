He was the Sir of Soul and Rock n Roll; a charismatic performer who stepped out of his teenage years as a backing vocalist for Earth Wind and Fire, fell in love with a Newcastle flight attendant, and carved out a career and life between his beloved beaches of Port Stephens and the lights of the Las Vegas strip.
Ron Knight, the Soul Man of the Hunter, died in Las Vegas in the early hours of Wednesday morning, his long-time friend and Newcastle music producer Phil Mahoney revealed Wednesday, June 14. He was 73 years old.
Mr Mahoney met Knight working as a producer at Abbey Records in Georgetown in the early 1980s.
Knight had fallen in love with a Newcastle woman, later to become his wife Kimberley, and had followed his heart to the Hunter to live and raise a young family from 1982.
He was born in New Jersey in 1950 and as a teenager, appeared as a backing vocalist and dancer for Earth Wind and Fire before moving to the Hunter and striking out on his own.
"He asked me if I could get him started as a Newcastle entertainer," Mr Mahoney said. "The first job that he had was at Wests in New Lambton and he got a standing ovation."
He was the longest friend I have had ...- Newcastle entertainer Phil Mahoney
Knight went on to balance his singing career from the mid-1990s between his home at Port Stephens, where Mr Mahoney remembers he used go out onto the rocks on the shoreline to practice trumpet, with a successful entertainment career on the Las Vegas casino circuit.
He appeared on stage with such names as Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Sam Neill, Isley Brothers, Sammy Davis Jr., Marvin Gaye, Bobby Womack, Wolfman Jack, Lou Rawls, and Tony Curtis.
Mr Mahoney said he first began to suspect his long-time friend was unwell when he arrived back in Newcastle in November to help him celebrate being named a Freeman of the City.
Knight was rushed to hospital in April suffering severe pain and loss of key motor skills and was found to be suffering a major blockage of his digestive system.
On April 4, he underwent extensive surgery that ultimately led to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, among other ailments. Despite efforts to treat the condition over subsequent months, the cancer spread to Knight's liver.
Mr Mahoney released a statement on Wednesday to say that his oldest friend and professional mentee had died in the small hours of Wednesday in Las Vegas.
"He was the longest friend I have had," Mr Mahoney said, adding of his love of the Hunter.
"He was one of those really grateful kinds of people."
Mr Mahoney has begun preparations for a memorial concert for the performer on Sunday, July 16, at the South Leagues Club Merewether as a mark of respect.
Tickets run at $10 with proceeds to be put towards plans to erect memorial plaques at Nobbys and Birubi beaches - the singer's favourite places in the region.
Mr Knight is survived by his wife Kimberley, who lives in Las Vegas, and his children.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.