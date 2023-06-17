Newcastle Herald
Hunter musician and soul singer Ron Knight dies after prolonged cancer battle in Las Vegas

By Simon McCarthy
He was the Sir of Soul and Rock n Roll; a charismatic performer who stepped out of his teenage years as a backing vocalist for Earth Wind and Fire, fell in love with a Newcastle flight attendant, and carved out a career and life between his beloved beaches of Port Stephens and the lights of the Las Vegas strip.

