Former Newcastle medical cannabis campaigner Malcolm Lee dies at 74

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
Malcolm Lee leaves Newcastle Courthouse in 2015. File picture
Malcolm Lee, a former Newcastle man who was prominent in the campaign to legalise cannabis as a medical treatment, has died aged 74.

