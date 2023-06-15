Newcastle Herald
Mark Davidson after consolation win with Brandy Beauty

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Brandy Brockie
Brandy Brockie

Brandy Hill owner-trainer Mark Davidson will look for a change in luck with stopper bone injuries when Brandy Beauty races at The Gardens on Friday following the likely retirement of her litter sister, Brandy Brockie.

