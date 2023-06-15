Mark Davidson after consolation win with Brandy Beauty

Brandy Hill owner-trainer Mark Davidson will look for a change in luck with stopper bone injuries when Brandy Beauty races at The Gardens on Friday following the likely retirement of her litter sister, Brandy Brockie.
Brandy Brockie was to race in semi-finals of The Thunderbolt series at Grafton on Sunday after her heat win at Taree last week. However, the Zambora Brockie-Prancing Tiger bitch, a winner 14 times from 52 starts, was scratched.
"She's done a stopper and that could be her career finished," Davidson said.
"I'm just waiting on an X-ray but it looks like she's torn the ligament off the stopper bone. She did that in the Taree run because the next morning she was lame."
Her sister Brandy Beauty came back from a partial tear of the stopper bone ligament with a third at The Gardens last week over 272m. It was her first race in seven months.
"This is her first 400 back and she's drawn well [in two] and is nice and fresh," Davidson said of Friday's assignment in the seventh.
"I expect her to run a nice race but the last little bit might start to tell on her because of lack of race fitness.
"She can get 500 but we're just going slow with her and hopefully she can hold up. She should be in the mix."
Davidson also has Wrote The Script (box one) and Minmi Express (three) clashing in the fifth over 515m.
"Wrote The Script is perfectly boxed," he said. "It's his first 500 there but he's been racing well at Maitland.
"He's had a couple of niggling injuries and just lost that little bit, but he is probably the better chance of the two."
"Minmi Express will appreciate getting back near the fence and he can run a 29.8 with a bit of luck heading into the turn.
Davidson had success on Wednesday night when Less Is More won for the first time at Wentworth Park.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
