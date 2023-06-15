A SENIOR bikie's bid for his bail to be changed so he could go bricklaying has been knocked back after the court heard of his alleged involvement in violent organised crime.
Dylan James Boardman has been under house arrest since he was released from custody earlier this year, but Newcastle Local Court heard he wanted it to be lifted to travel to and from work.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) strongly opposed the application.
DPP solicitor Jordan O'Brien told the court the house arrest, and other strict conditions, "effectively manage the bail concerns the accused poses".
Police allege Boardman stormed a West Wallsend house in September 2021 with three other people during an armed pre-dawn home invasion and bashed a resident.
Mr O'Brien said the police case was that Boardman was the vice president of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang at the time.
He argued that Boardman faced serious allegations of organised crime and violence in a group.
Defence solicitor Elie Srour told the court Boardman, who was flanked in court by his mother in support, wanted to help support his family.
He told the court Boardman's dad was unwell, his mother wasn't working and the family's savings were "running out".
He said Boardman could take up his old job as a bricklayer in Penrith and Blacktown, travelling from his bail address in St Clair, and could inform the police officer-in-charge of his weekly schedule.
He handed up letters from Boardman's employer and his mother.
Mr Srour said the defence had earlier flagged a desire to delete the house arrest entirely, but was now only asking for an exception for Boardman to be away from home for work.
"His compliance over the last five months would give Your Honour some degree of confidence he would comply with the conditions," Mr Srour said.
He told the court Boardman's alleged offending happened in 2021, but he was not charged until later in 2022, and in that time there was no interference with complainants, and he handed himself into police.
Magistrate Janine Lacy refused the application.
She told Boardman he was granted bail back in February because the conditions he offered at the time were strong and the allegations were serious.
"I am not minded to vary that bail," she said.
The court heard lawyers were meeting to discuss the case at a conference this week, and the matter was adjourned to next month.
Boardman has not had to enter pleas to charges of aggravated break-and-enter with a weapon; affray; using an offensive weapon in company; and an assault allegation.
Two co-accused men, Justin Bell and Jason Wayne Bailey, remain before the courts.
The arrests came after the anti-bikie Raptor Squad spent months investigating a home invasion in Conveyor Street on September 4, 2021.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
