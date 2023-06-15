Newcastle Herald
James Dylan Boardman's bail variation denied in Newcastle court

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
June 15 2023 - 4:00pm
The man will go back before Newcastle court next month. File picture
A SENIOR bikie's bid for his bail to be changed so he could go bricklaying has been knocked back after the court heard of his alleged involvement in violent organised crime.

