Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Newcastle Councillor Allan Robinson cops two-year ban over 'serious' misconduct

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
June 16 2023 - 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Newcastle councillor Allan Robinson has been banned from civic office for two years for misconduct including 'grossly homophobic' remarks.
Former Newcastle councillor Allan Robinson has been banned from civic office for two years for misconduct including 'grossly homophobic' remarks.

AFTER showing not "an atom of remorse or insight" into his homophobic remarks and discriminatory behaviour, former Newcastle councillor Allan Robinson has been banned from holding civic office for two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.