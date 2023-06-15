Newcastle Herald Property: 12 suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie fall out of the million-dollar club

TWELVE suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are no longer part of the million-dollar club.
That's according to CoreLogic's Million Dollar Market report which details the suburbs where median house values fell below $1 million in the past year.
Swansea, New Lambton and Warners Bay are the hardest-hit suburbs in the region alongside Tighes Hill, New Lambton Heights, Lambton, Maryville, Fern Bay, Broadmeadow, Carrington, Adamstown and Wyee Point where values dropped to under $1 million compared to 12 months ago.
A BILLIONAIRE family has snapped up a luxury Hunter Valley wine country escape for a huge sum.
A company directed by the Tay family has emerged as the buyer of the property at 385 Palmers Lane, Pokolbin, which sold for $3.8 million.
A heritage-listed Georgian homestead near Maitland once owned by the pioneering Hungerford family is expected to fetch around $2.5 million.
Owlpen House, which is set on almost 2.5 acres at 71 Owlpen Lane in Farley, was built in 1833 for Robert Hungerford, who was the second child of Emanuel and Catherine Hungerford.
Listing agent Luke Anderson from PRDnationwide Hunter Valley said the property has attracted widespread interest since it hit the market last week.
EIGHT months after shutting the doors of her interiors store House of Elliott, Tina Thomson-Elliott has listed the building in inner-city Newcastle for sale.
The two-storey, gun-barrel shopfront and upper-floor apartment at 15 Perkins Street, Newcastle, is on the market with Movable listing agent Steve Dick, who is guiding in the vicinity of $3 million for the property.
The property is being sold with the option to buy the upstairs apartment fully furnished as the owner prepares to move back to England.
NEWCASTLE residents looking to downsize and take up inner-city living are the key buyers in a significant new block that has taken one step closer to construction.
As ONE Apartments construction officially got underway on Wednesday, the developers GWH revealed the make-up of buyers of the 70 per cent of apartments that have so far been sold.
IF you have ever dreamt about converting an industrial warehouse into a home, this property in Islington could be the one.
The large warehouse, located on the fringe of inner-city Newcastle at 4 Coal Street, has attracted strong interest from buyers since it hit the market last week, with PRD Presence listing agent Chasse Ede fielding 45 enquiries in the first 24 hours.
RISING construction costs are leading buyers to turn-key homes where they can move straight in with no renovation work required.
Many buyers would rather pay a premium than take on a project of their own in the wake of higher building material costs, labour shortages and rising interest rates.
FIRST home buyers are among those feeling the brunt of worsening housing affordability, according to a new report.
Loans to NSW first home buyers decreased to 4603, which represented a fall of 20.7 per cent over the quarter and 27 per cent versus last year.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
