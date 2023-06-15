In the most significant track sponsorship and animal welfare deal in greyhound racing history, Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) and Entain Australia have announced an extraordinary multi-million-dollar investment into the sport from the global wagering giant.
The sponsorship will also see Entain's Ladbrokes brand take over naming rights of the world's richest greyhound race series - the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase - and will eventually include category exclusive track sponsorship at all NSW greyhound venues as well as a multi-million-dollar cash investment in GRNSW's greyhound adoption programs.
GRNSW Chief Executive Officer Rob Macaulay said the 10-year Entain partnership was a game-changer for the sport of greyhound racing.
"I am extremely pleased to announce that the unique partnership trumps any previous commercial deals of this type by many multiples," Mr Macaulay said.
"This is a huge win for greyhound racing in NSW. It's an outstanding result for our people and our dogs and came after a very competitive and thorough tender process.
"Entain, through its Ladbrokes and Neds brands, has been a magnificent and loyal contributor to NSW greyhound racing over many years and we welcome this new and innovative partnership with them for both our racing, and importantly, our greyhound adoption programs."
Mr Macaulay said the Entain partnership had cemented NSW greyhound racing as the sport's leading animal welfare and vibrant racing code in the world.
"We've seen prizemoney double in five years, we've seen record greyhound rehoming numbers, and we are now seeing the benefits of true partnerships with industry stakeholders who are committed to a sustainable and vibrant sport that is booming in regional and rural NSW as well as in the wider metropolitan area," he said.
"We are delighted with Entain's commitment to NSW greyhound racing on and off the track. We believe all of our commercial partnerships with Wagering Service Providers are vital to the whole of lifecycle sustainability of our participants and greyhounds."
The Entain deal will, in time, see all racetracks around the State branded as Ladbrokes' venues.
"Greyhound racing in NSW has never been stronger, with incredible growth and popularity - and we are thrilled to be officially painting the state red," Entain Australia CEO Dean Shannon said.
"While we have been major and loyal supporters of the greyhound racing industry in NSW for a long time, I am especially pleased to have worked with GRNSW on a substantial welfare component to this deal.
"And of course, I am further delighted that our new partnership will return our name to the flagship greyhound event in world racing - the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase."
Ladbrokes were the inaugural sponsor of the Million Dollar Chase in 2018.
GRNSW Commercial Director Rachel Bessis said there were several moving parts to the deal. "The track sponsorship component of the Entain deal is a direct benefit to the clubs, and GRNSW is pleased to have been able to secure a substantial increase in revenues for these key parties."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
