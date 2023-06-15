Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Greyhound news: Ladbrokes deal a boost to racing and welfare

By Michael Cowley
June 16 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Jorja-Louise Howard in the Ladbrokes colours. Picture supplied
Trainer Jorja-Louise Howard in the Ladbrokes colours. Picture supplied

In the most significant track sponsorship and animal welfare deal in greyhound racing history, Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) and Entain Australia have announced an extraordinary multi-million-dollar investment into the sport from the global wagering giant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.