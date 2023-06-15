Newcastle Herald
Greyhound racing: dreams come true for rookie trainer

June 16 2023 - 9:30am
Jay Opetaia with Chief Havoc Cup winner Street of Dreams. Picture supplied
Jay Opetaia with Chief Havoc Cup winner Street of Dreams. Picture supplied

It was only 18 months ago that Central West teenager Jay Opetaia was excited about having his first runner as a trainer but he has since had a finalist in the world's richest race - and last Sunday took out one of the state's time-honoured feature events.

