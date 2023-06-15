Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Greyhound news: Time-honoured classics have a rich history of champions

June 16 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gaitlin was the winner of the 2022 Vic Peters Classic. Picture supplied
Gaitlin was the winner of the 2022 Vic Peters Classic. Picture supplied

Races Have History

There has been a plethora of feature events staged in NSW in recent months, such as the likes of the Ladbrokes 715 at Newcastle and the Country Classic at Dubbo, but in racing there are just a handful of very special, time-honoured events which carry the Group 1 moniker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.