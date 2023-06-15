The Peter Mosman - formerly known as the Bi-Annual Classic - had a name change in 1988 to honour the former chairman of the Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association. It is the second oldest event, making its debut in 1952 at Harold Park. Among its past winners are: Brother Fox (1985), How's The Fort (1992), Xylia Allen (2013) and the legendary Fernando Bale (2015).