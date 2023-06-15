There has been a plethora of feature events staged in NSW in recent months, such as the likes of the Ladbrokes 715 at Newcastle and the Country Classic at Dubbo, but in racing there are just a handful of very special, time-honoured events which carry the Group 1 moniker.
Already in 2023 Wentworth Park has hosted Group 1 events: the Ladbrokes Paws Of Thunder, the National Futurity and the National Derby in January. Then came the Group 1 Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg in April. Now the next 'majors' on the agenda are rapidly approaching.
Heats of the Group 1 Vic Peters Classic and Group 1 Peter Mosman Opal will be held on July 1, with the finals the following Saturday at Wentworth Park.
The two races are steeped in history with the Vic Peters - first run in 1951 - being the oldest feature race on the NSW calendar. It has been won by some of the greats including Black Top (1962), Woolley Wilson (1972), Brother Fox (1984), Worth Doing (1988), Go Wild Teddy (2000) and Collision (2003).
The Peter Mosman - formerly known as the Bi-Annual Classic - had a name change in 1988 to honour the former chairman of the Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association. It is the second oldest event, making its debut in 1952 at Harold Park. Among its past winners are: Brother Fox (1985), How's The Fort (1992), Xylia Allen (2013) and the legendary Fernando Bale (2015).
While the Group 1s are on our doorstep, before then it's the turn of Grafton to be in the spotlight of the sport.
On June 24, the Grafton Club will host the $75,000 The Thunderbolt, the richest race for shortcourse greyhounds in the world.
The series has seen heats conducted all around the state, with winners progressing to the semi-finals held at Grafton, then on to Final Night which will be one major event with great racing and the performance of country music stars Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley.
GRNSW recently upgraded trial tracks at Cessnock and Thirlmere and the much-used Redhead trial track at Newcastle is the latest to receive a freshen up.
GRNSW is currently working on a refurbishment of the Redhead club house facilities.
The next stage of works will see an upgrade to part of the track infrastructure.
Greyhounds As Pets will host another major adoption day on June 18 at the Gregory Hills' Macarthur Pets store. Around 30 greyhounds will be on site, available for adoption or fostering, with the day running from 10am to 3pm.
Every adopter receives a complimentary bag of Ivory Coat Pet Food, a lead, collar, worming treatment and information on your greyhounds' history and personality, as well as access to a high level of support from our GAP team.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
