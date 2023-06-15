A FAR CRY from the usual sports game cheer, a heavy silence will descend on matches in the coming days as a community comes to grips with the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.
Sporting clubs across Singleton have rallied in support of survivors, and to pay respect to those who were killed, after a bus carrying wedding guests rolled on its way back to the town on June 11.
The Aussie rules community was shattered, with the Singleton Roosters losing some of their own in the crash.
The Singleton Strikers Football Club confirmed upcoming games will look different in the wake of the tragedy, with players asked to wear red or black bands on their left arms in honour of those who "left us too soon".
Community club president Mark Watson told the Newcastle Herald members had "absolutely" got behind the idea.
"This event is affecting pretty much the whole town," he said.
"We have had people within our own club that were actually first responders, so we've got to do something just to show our support."
With the local sporting community rocked by the tragedy, Mr Watson said the club had to support its brothers and sisters.
The Singleton Netball Association also asked teams at games on Saturday and Monday to wear black or red arm bands on their left arms "in memory and honour of those who have left us too soon".
The association will also hold a minute silence before games, and has asked teams, players, officials and spectators to join in on supporting the Rotary Club's Hunter Valley bus tragedy fundraiser.
Cash donations can be made in bags attached to the scoreboards, or directly to the office.
"Sending our deepest condolences, much love and strength," a public post from the association said.
The request was accompanied by red, black and white love hearts, in support of the Roosters.
Donations to the official Rotary fund - supported by the NSW Government and the Roosters - can be made by visiting the RAWCS website and selecting the Hunter Valley (NSW) Bus Tragedy Fund option.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
