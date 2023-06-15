Tyson Frizell in demand but Knights hopeful of retaining him

KNIGHTS football director Peter Parr admits Tyson Frizell is likely to be tempted by rival clubs but remains confident Newcastle can re-sign their only current State of Origin representative.
Frizell, who made his 15th Origin appearance in NSW's series-opening defeat and has been retained for game two at Suncorp Stadium next week, heads a list of off-contract Knights that also includes Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Kurt Mann, Brodie Jones, Hymel Hunt, Enari Tuala, Jack Johns and Adam Clune.
Parr said he was not surprised by rumours that the 31-year-old had attracted interest from rival NRL clubs.
"We're in pretty constant dialogue with Tyson's agent," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"Tyson's got his Origin commitments and that's precluded us from sitting down with him and his agent to really go through things.
"But in my discussions with his agent, I'm confident he'll remain at the club.
"I can't give a guarantee on that. Of course, anyone who is playing State of Origin and is off contract is going to attract some interest.
"That's just the nature of the beast.
"Who may or may not be interested is not high on my radar.
"My focus is on putting together the best possible offer and hopefully keeping him here."
Frizell recently bought a new house in Merewether, which would suggest he has no real desire to leave Newcastle, having moved here with his young family at the start of the 2021 season.
"I think his preferred option would be to stay," Parr said.
"That would be my gut feel on it. As I said, we'll just do everything we can to keep him at the club."
Frizell was awarded the Danny Buderus Medal last season as Newcastle's player of the year, but Knights coach Adam O'Brien said recently his form this season "is the best Tyson has played for our club".
Canterbury, Wests Tigers and Canberra have been linked to Frizell, although the Raiders have denied any interest in the 14-Test veteran.
Frizell's Origin duties mean he will be unavailable for Saturday's crucial clash with Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium, but his absence will be at least partially offset by the expected return of Lachlan Fitzgibbon from a calf injury.
Fitzgibbon is set to partner rookie Dylan Lucas in the back row on Saturday.
