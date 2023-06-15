Newcastle Herald
Tyson Frizell in demand but Knights hopeful of retaining him

By Robert Dillon
June 15 2023 - 8:00pm
Tyson Frizell. Picture by Peter Lorimer
KNIGHTS football director Peter Parr admits Tyson Frizell is likely to be tempted by rival clubs but remains confident Newcastle can re-sign their only current State of Origin representative.

