Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Veteran Jason Hoffman close to sealing new deal with the Newcastle Jets

By Robert Dillon
June 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Hoffman. Picture by Marina Neil
Jason Hoffman. Picture by Marina Neil

PROTRACTED contract talks between the Newcastle Jets and their most-capped player, Jason Hoffman, are expected to reach a positive outcome in the near future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.