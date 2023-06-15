Veteran Jason Hoffman close to sealing new deal with the Newcastle Jets

PROTRACTED contract talks between the Newcastle Jets and their most-capped player, Jason Hoffman, are expected to reach a positive outcome in the near future.
Hoffman, the 34-year-old who has made a club-record 211 A-League appearances for the Jets, has been in negotiations since Newcastle's campaign ended seven weeks ago.
But Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske was confident an extension was close to being agreed with the former Mayfield United and Hamilton Olympic junior.
"Jason is someone who has played a huge part in our club's history, dating back to our grand final win [in 2007-08]," Mattiske said.
"He's been a great player for us and he's been just as important off the field, in the community.
"He's someone who people recognise as being Newcastle through and through, and we're hopeful of making an announcement soon."
Another home-grown product, back-up goalkeeper Noah James, won't be returning to pre-season training next week after being released.
The 22-year-old spent three seasons with the Jets, and one season on loan to Western Sydney Wanderers, but has made only one A-League appearance, in a 3-0 victory against Wellington Phoenix in 2020. He played four games for the Australian under-20s in 2019.
He is the second gloveman to part company with the Jets over the off-season, following experienced Jack Duncan, who has since joined the Phoenix.
Newcastle have signed former Western United deputy keeper Ryan Scott until the end of the 2024-25 season, to compete with Michael Weier for a starting berth.
The future of winger Daniel Stynes remains unclear. The 24-year-old winger played in 16 games last season after joining the Jets from Perth but is yet to sign a new contract.
He is not expected at training next week but Mattiske did not rule out the possibility of belatedly re-signing him.
Newcastle have already said farewell to a host of players from last season's squad, including co-captain Matt Jurman, midfielder Angus Thurgate, winger Jaushua Sotirio and overseas imports Beka Mikeltadze and Manabu Saito.
They have signed former Broadmeadow Magic attacker Jacob Dowse, who played for Perth Glory last season, and recalled youngster Lucas Mauragis from a loan stint with Wellington.
It is expected the Jets will soon announce the addition of Wanderers fullback Daniel Wilmering and Sydney FC winger Clayton Taylor.
Jets coach Arthur Papas will have basically three weeks to prepare his squad for a knockout Australia Cup clash with Melbourne Victory in Darwin on July 17.
AAP reports: Real Madrid have completed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, with the England midfielder agreeing a six-year contract at the Bernabeu.
The 19-year-old moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 but has long dreamt of playing for the LaLiga giants.
Dortmund confirmed in a statement last week Real had agreed to pay an initial 103m euros ($A164 million) to land Bellingham.
Bellingham paid tribute to Dortmund on Instagram, writing: "Where to start, for the last three years Borussia Dortmund has been the biggest part of my life.
"I joined as a 17-year-old boy and am leaving as a man. I cannot thank this club enough for everything it's done for me."
Bellingham was recently named Bundesliga player of the season after his starring role for Dortmund, who missed out on the title in agonising fashion on the final day of the campaign.
He scored his first England goal in their World Cup win over Iran but is absent from the squad to face Malta and North Macedonia in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injury.
He has long harboured a dream of joining Real Madrid, the 14-time European champions.
