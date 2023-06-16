Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Knights look to make play for Kiwi Adam Pompey

By Barry Toohey
June 17 2023 - 4:30am
Warriors outside back Adam Pompey could be on his way to Newcastle next season. Picture Getty Images
Warriors outside back Adam Pompey is in the sights of the Newcastle Knights as the club prepares to make some crucial decisions around the future of several off-contract players for next season.

