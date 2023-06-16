Toohey's News: Knights look to make play for Kiwi Adam Pompey

Warriors outside back Adam Pompey is in the sights of the Newcastle Knights as the club prepares to make some crucial decisions around the future of several off-contract players for next season.
While re-signing NSW Blues back-rower Tyson Frizell is the Knights' No.1 priority at this stage, the club is believed to have identified a small number of possible targets from rival clubs to potentially add to the roster for 2024.
Pompey, 24, who has played 67 NRL games for the Warriors either in the centres or on the wing, is one of the players the Knights have expressed an interest in to shore up an outside back spot with giant try-scoring winger Dom Young departing for the Sydney Roosters and doubts remaining over the future of Hymel Hunt and Enari Tuala.
As it stands, if Frizell re-signs and young back-rower Dylan Lucas takes up an option for a further year on his current contract, the Knights only have four top 30 roster spots to fill for next season.
Signing Pompey, who the Warriors are struggling to retain following the signing of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, would leave just three vacancies.
Aside from Frizell, Hunt and Tuala, the club's off-contract players are Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Kurt Mann, Adam Clune, Jack Johns, Brodie Jones and Bailey Hodgson.
Fitzgibbon has attracted interest from the English Super League, with Leeds among the leading contenders.
Hodgson's preference is to pursue another opportunity in the NRL but he could find himself heading back to England at the end of the season. Still only 20, he has plenty of time to establish himself and potentially return to the NRL at some point in the future.
Mann's versatility could work in his favour to fill one of the remaining roster spots.
Veteran Knights centre Dane Gagai's outstanding form this season after an indifferent 2022 is all the more remarkable given he is carrying a painful foot injury into games.
It's understood Gagai has plantar fascia ligament damage that has him on restricted training duties during the week and he needs a pain-killing injection to get through games.
You wouldn't know it by the way he is performing.
At 32, Gagai still has another year to go on his contract with no talk at this stage of him being shopped to rival clubs.
Could the Knights have found a better punishment for a tardy Greg Marzhew than dumping him from the side to meet the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium today after he missed a team bus in Brisbane last weekend?
Possibly something that upheld the club's standards but did not penalise the rest of the team or the fans?
Not according to coach Adam O'Brien, who backed the decision 100 per cent with the full support of his leadership group.
"It was a minor indiscretion but we've drawn that line in the sand," O'Brien told us. "If you are late for a bus, you could be late for a tackle. The club needs to set the bar high on this sort of stuff.
"We've got some really good juniors coming through and they are going to see the sort of standards and example we are setting. This club has had issues in the past but this is the first indiscretion this year, and I stress it was minor. So I think we are doing plenty right."
We mentioned last week about the Knights' reported interest in Michael Maguire should the club decide to part ways with coach Adam O'Brien and suggested the connection may have been because Maguire and Knights director of football Peter Parr share the same manager, Sam Ayoub.
However, it turns out we were wide of the mark.
Parr manages himself.
Ayoub is a personal friend and helped facilitate a meeting between the Knights and Parr at the Knights' request but that was the extent of his involvement.
Parr, meanwhile, insisted the club has not spoken about Maguire.
If the Knights fail to make the finals, they will look back on three games as the reason why.
The golden-point loss to Penrith, a win they let slip against the Cowboys and last Saturday's four-point loss to Brisbane are six premiership points lost that would have seen them sitting in third spot on the ladder right now, a point off the lead.
The lack of a winning mentality cost them each time.
Adam O'Brien has taken his side to the play-offs twice in his three years in charge but this current group is more united, more competitive and playing a better brand of football.
Knights captain Kalyn Ponga produced his best performance of the season but it wasn't enough to get his side home in an agonising 24-20 loss to the table-topping Broncos in Brisbane last weekend. Ponga moved to within four points of leader Tyson Frizell in our player of the year competition.
Rd 15: Knights v Broncos
3 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Jackson Hastings, 1 Daniel Saifiti.
Current standings: 12 Tyson Frizell; 10 Lachie Miller; 9 Dane Gagai; 8 Greg Marzhew, Kalyn Ponga; 5 Jackson Hastings; 4 Phoenix Crossland; 3 Leo Thompson, Kurt Mann; 2 Tyson Gamble, Bradman Best, Daniel Saifiti.
1 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Dom Young, Jacob Saifiti.
