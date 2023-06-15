MEREWETHER'S Lachy Milton is among the best No.8's in Hunter Rugby.
Big. Strong. Good footwork. Powerful fend. Brilliant at the lineout. Solid from the back of the scrum. All the elements a quality No.8 boasts.
Milton also has speed to burn.
The towering ball-runner will line up at outside centre for Merewether in the top-of-the table battle with Maitland at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
What's more, Greens coach Tony Munro is confident Milton will be just as influential.
"Will Frost has gone overseas for four weeks so we have shifted Jaden Hetherington into 12 and moved Lachy a bit wider," Munro said. "He has played a lot of rugby league in the centres. He is pretty handy out there. He has speed and good footwork. It does gives us a different dynamic and different look about the team."
The Greens, unbeaten after eight rounds, have lost four players from the side that thumped University 46-5 last round.
Apart from Frost, wingers Austin Zander (ankle) and Josh Fisher (hamstring) and prop Nick Sykiotis (calf) have picked up injuries despite last weekend's general bye in the competition.
Billy Menchin, Matt Hay, Jacob Masoe and Hunter Burke are the new faces. Lachy Miller moves from lock to No.8.
"We have a lot of changes and blokes playing in new positions and that will be a challenge for us," Munro said. "Maitland are a good team in good form. They have some real firepower in the backline and are moving the ball around a lot."
Maitland have won four straight games to move into second place, however captain Sam Callow and fellow back-rower Pat Robards are in doubt for Saturday.
"We have built a bit of momentum which is what you need against [Merewether] Carlton," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "Our guys are really excited to have a crack at them."
Elsewhere Saturday, University coach Sam Berry has moved Murray Sutherland from halfback to fly-half to replace Dane Sherratt (knee) as the Students look to bounce back against Hamilton at Passmore Oval.
Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren has made five changes for the visit by Southern Beaches.
In the women's competition, Wanderers tackle Merewether at No.2 Sportsground, Hamilton host University and Nelson Bay are home to Southern Beaches.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
