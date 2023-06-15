Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Lachy Milton takes centre stage as Greens depth faces big test in Maitland

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 16 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachy Milton flies high to collect a lineout for Merewether against Nelson Bay last season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Lachy Milton flies high to collect a lineout for Merewether against Nelson Bay last season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

MEREWETHER'S Lachy Milton is among the best No.8's in Hunter Rugby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.