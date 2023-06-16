NEWCASTLE representatives and connections from local first-grade competitions are littered throughout extended NSW Pride squads released ahead of this year's national Hockey One tournament.
Seven players who donned the Newcastle uniform at the State Championships over the June long weekend featured across the men's and women's groups along with members of the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos.
Matt Magann (Maitland), Sam Mudford (Wests), Rory Walker and Ryan Woolnough (Norths) all made a squad of 44 fresh from helping hosts Newcastle finish runner-up at the men's open Hockey NSW carnival.
Ellie Baldwin, Estelle Hughes (Regals) and goalkeeper Makenzi Harvey (Souths) were named in the 45-player squad after lining up for Newcastle at the women's open State Championships in Sydney.
Ky Willott, Matt Dawson (Norths) and Mariah Williams (Souths), touring Europe together with respective Australian teams, will help NSW Pride defend their dual Hockey One titles later in 2024.
The state sides will train over coming months before being reduced to 35, followed by a final group of 25 in September before play gets underway.
Also selected in the men's NSW squad are - former Newcastle goalkeeper BJ Bruton (Wests), Gosford's Lain Carr, Maitland pair Isaac Farmilo and Ryan Simpson, Ehren Hazell (former Gosford, Souths), reigning Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League player of the year Sam Liles (Norths) and Aussie under-21 duo Nathan Czinner (Souths) and Michael Taylor (Gosford).
Grace Baxter (former Central) and Gosford's Ella Carr, player of the Newcastle final in 2022, also got the nod in the women's Pride squad.
Meanwhile, men's HCPHL resumes with Tigers visiting Gosford on Sunday and Norths tackling Wests. Souths are at home to Maitland at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Friday night.
In the women's premier league on Saturday, Souths visit Norah Head following a 5-1 win over University midweek and Oxfords host Gosford coming off a 3-0 triumph against Tigers on Tuesday night. The other clash is Regals and Tigers. Uni has the bye.
