JAKOB Dorricott is not the biggest or the best to pull on a Newcastle Falcons singlet.
But few boast the same passion and pride for their hometown club than the 170cm energiser bunny guard.
Dorricott will play his final game for the Falcons against the Hornsby Ku-Ring-Gai Spiders in the NBL1 East battle at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night before taking off on a new adventure.
The 25-year-old has been appointed development coach at powerhouse South Australian club Sturt and is moving to Adelaide.
"It is a great opportunity for him career wise," Falcons coach Peter Astleyu said. "He is super excited and super nervous at the same time. Newey has been his home forever.
"I can remember him as a gym rat at nine years old running around the place. He has represented the club with a lot of pride for a lot of years and done a really good job."
Dorricott has been a part of the Falcons program since he was a teenager and was part of the last premiership winning side in 2018.
He has been a role player this season, averaging five points and providing defensive hustle.
"Jakob has had lots of success," Astley said. "He was part of the squad that won. He has also won a couple of youth league titles and scored 45 in a final one year.
"He will start in his last home game and probably be captain. We will miss him, and we want to send him off in the right way."
The NBL1 competition had a break last weekend ahead of the run in to the finals.
The Falcons men are in seventh position with an 8-6 win-loss record.
"We took the whole week off training to relax and freshen up," Astley said. "We only have six weeks to go. Eight games in six weeks and destiny is in our own hands. We have to grab hold of it otherwise we will roll out the back door."
The Spiders are yet to register a win but Astley is wary of a "dangerous" group of young hoopers who "play without fear".
"Even though they have been struggling for wins, they have only been losing games by small margins," Astley said.
"Maitland beat them with the last shot of the game a few weeks ago. They are all young, enthusiastic and play with no fear.
"If they can keep the group together, in a few years time, they will be pretty tough. They just lack a little bit of experience at this point."
The Falcons are without captain and go-to man Myles Cherry who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Cherry averages 17 points and 11 rebounds per game.
"There is no doubt we will miss Myles," Astley said. "The initial diagnosis was three-to-four weeks and we are optimistic that he will be right for next weekend against Inner City Bulls.
"It is about everybody chipping in. We have spoken about individual accountability and team accountability."
The Falcons women (12-2) will be out to consolidate second spot against the last-placed Spiders. The women tip off at 5pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.