LIAM Manwarring might've been sidelined with injury for almost two months but the Newcastle Northstars captain didn't miss a training session or any games.
He's been riding the Australian Ice Hockey League wave alongside his teammates and now, having fully recovered from hand surgery, returns to play and help the Novocastrians exact "revenge" for 2022.
Amid a seven-match winning streak that's propelled them from near last to fourth overall on the national ladder, the Northstars leave home for the first time since May 13 and tackle conference leaders Canberra in a grand final replay.
Visiting title holders the Brave at Phillip Ice Skating and Swimming Centre on Saturday (5:15pm) marks one of Newcastle's "biggest tests" this season, however, Manwarring only has "one goal in mind this year".
"Revenge from last year," the skipper told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's pretty much a cup-or-bust year considering what happened last year [loss in decider] and the squad we have.
"I feel like everyone's on the same page, buying in and trying to pick up all the points available."
The Northstars went down 4-3 in Canberra on May 6.
"This is probably our biggest test this season. It's the last time we go down to their barn and it's a top-of-the-conference clash so I don't think it gets much bigger than this," Manwarring said.
"The returning guys this year have in their head and heart what they went through last year with the last game and a lot of the new guys are gathering their bearings around the league.
"We know Canberra are a good team but the main focus is, so are we.
"It's always tough going down there but this could be our best opportunity to get some points out of that place."
The Northstars finish their weekend away to the Central Coast on Sunday (3:30pm), having already beaten the Rhinos twice last month by a collective scoreline of 21-7.
Originally suffering damage to his thumb representing Australia in Spain in April, Manwarring says "it felt like the roof was going to lift off" after Daniel Berno scored a late winner at home last start.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
