NORTHERN Hawks coach Brad Tighe says doing another 12 months at the fledgling Newcastle Rugby League club shapes as a likely option as he continues to juggle player points each week.
Tighe, a major part of the Hawks creation three years ago, has guided the Port Stephens-based side through promotion into first grade this season and feels like 2024 could take on a different complexion.
The former NRL player admits the main teething issue for the 10th-ranked Hawks in their maiden top-flight campaign has been staying under a 120-point cap on game day with several recruits classified as impact transfers (worth 25) under the NSW Rugby League system.
Tighe feels this scenario will somewhat settle down next year as loyalty reductions come into play and recent departures, including two-time Newcastle RL best and fairest Luke Walsh, clear roster space.
"It's a year-to-year thing for me at the moment and, if anything, I'd probably hang them up [coaching]," Tighe told the Newcastle Herald.
"But I dare say I'll do it for another 12 months until I can get the club into a position where I feel as though I've done what I needed to do.
"Just the way this year has played out with the points situation ... just hasn't given us full capacity ... for the club in its first season.
"I'll know when it's time and won't go any longer or hold the club up, but I feel like maybe doing it for another 12 months is something that I'll probably do and reassess from there."
The Hawks were granted points dispensation for two individuals by Newcastle RL officials this week.
Floyd Tighe scored a reduction from 12 to 10 while mid-season signing Tyrone Nean (8) was assessed based on previous service in 2021 but, as of Friday, the club hadn't received a clearance from Canterbury.
While eventually hoping for a clearer run both on and off the field, the Hawks find themselves amid a tough stretch home.
Over the last seven rounds Northern, with a 2-8 record, only tackle teams in play-off contention.
Starting with the Pickers at Tomaree Sportsground on Sunday (3pm), the Hawks have a return clash with the ladder leaders at Maitland on July 22 surrounded by away trips to Cessnock, Macquarie and Souths. Wyong marks Northern's last game at home in round 15.
"I had a bit of a look a few weeks ago when we got a couple of wins on the trot. It is what it is ... but I feel like we're capable of winning those games as well and it will be a good test for the boys," Tighe said.
Hawks halves Liam Walsh (knee) and Scott Briggs (concussion) are in doubt.
Sunday's other fixtures have Souths hosting Macquarie at Townson Oval (2pm) and Wests visiting Entrance on the Central Coast (2pm).
Round 12 kicks off Saturday with Lakes and Wyong at Cahill Oval (2pm) before the Bulldogs and Central battle at Kurri Sportsground (3pm).
Second-placed Cessnock arrives at the bye on the back of a draw and two losses.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.