JASMIN Strange said her dad John, coach of the Sydney Roosters' NRLW side, joked there would "be no food in the fridge" and that he would put "a tent outside" for her when she first raised the idea of joining Newcastle.
A player at the Roosters last season, where she made her first and only NRLW appearance, Strange made the decision to start driving up the M1 Motorway, rather than down it, in 2023.
The Central Coast product wanted to chart her own path in the sport, and let her dad focus on his role at the Roosters without having to worry about coaching his daughter as well.
Joining the Knights also felt like a return home for the rookie outside-back.
Strange played two seasons for Newcastle's under-18s side in the Tarsha Gale Cup before linking with the Sydney Roosters' feeder club Central Coast in the NSW Women's Premiership, the tier below NRLW.
From there, she progressed to the Roosters' NRLW squad last season and made her debut, coincidentally, against the Knights.
"I definitely struggled driving to and from Sydney last year so often, so that was also a big part of it - moving to Newcastle," Strange said.
"Coming back here, I love the place. I already know most of the girls in this team from playing with them in Tarsha Gale. It's awesome."
Strange, 20, had other reasons for departing the Roosters, including being stuck behind two internationals to play her preferred position.
The Roosters have Australian and NSW centres Jessica Sergis and Isabelle Kelly, who Strange was little chance of displacing.
"I'm a centre, preferably a centre - I can obviously play wing as well - but at the Roosters they've obviously got the Jillaroos centres there," she said.
"So I thought coming here I'd get a chance to develop in those positions by playing them."
A junior track-and-field athlete who once held state long-jump and triple-jump records, Strange also played Aussie rules for the Killarney Vale Bombers before making the switch to rugby league.
The multi-sport talent has found a home in league, and particularly enjoys the combative part of the game. She said her aggressive style of play comes from her family and countless hours as a child playing at the park.
Strange's younger brother, Ethan, is a playmaker in the Canberra Raiders' system.
"My dad always played footy, and my brother. My mum is a bit of a unit as well," she said.
"Growing up, I lived in an estate and it was just me and a group of boys. Dad would always take us down to the footy oval, every single day after school, and we'd play every sport. Me and my brother definitely got into lots of fights at home."
Still a relatively raw prospect, Strange could be a signing that produces beyond expectations this season.
She played with Newcastle's NSW Women's Premiership side earlier this year, and earned selection for Country in the recent clash with City.
"I reckon she could also spend a little bit of time training through the pre-season at fullback," Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths said.
"She is a big body in terms of being able to carry the footy back, and very skilful.
"She could fill a gap anywhere in the back line."
Griffiths hopes to see her progress even further as the club's July 22 NRLW season-opener draws near.
"Anyone who watched the City-Country game would understand she's up to playing at that level," he said.
"Really it's up to her where she plays this year and how many games she plays, how hard she is willing to work through the pre-season.
"We've got some key values we're working towards and if she ticks those off, then she is every chance of playing round one - as is every other player."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
