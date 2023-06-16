Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Off-contract Newcastle Knights winger Enari Tuala gets his chance in place of dumped Greg Marzhew

MM
By Max McKinney
June 17 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prior to this year, Enari Tuala was one of Newcastle's most called upon players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.