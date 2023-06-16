Prior to this year, Enari Tuala was one of Newcastle's most called upon players.
Over the three seasons across 2020-22, he played in 66 of Newcastle's 70 games.
But after Dominic Young's rise last year, the recruitment of fellow strike winger Greg Marzhew, and the strong starts of centres Dane Gagai and Bradman Best this campaign, Tuala has been left in NSW Cup most of this year.
The versatile outside-back has made a single NRL appearance, back in round one when Marzhew was given a run in reserve grade to work on his defence and Dane Gagai was out with injury.
But half a season later, Tuala has gained an unlikely chance to play NRL after Marzhew was dropped this week for failing to arrive at the team bus on time.
Off contract at the end of this season, Tuala's recall to left wing against the Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday appears an opportunity the 24-year-old can ill afford to waste.
"He's played really well in the [NSW] Cup, I'll grant Enari that," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.
"As hard as the decision was with Greg, it made it a little bit easier [that] Enari has come in and done a good job for us in the past. He's Mr Dependable, he's durable."
Newcastle's leading try-scorer in 2020 and 2021 with 11 and 13 tries, respectively, Tuala is one of nine players from the club's top-30 roster who remain without a deal for next year.
At this stage, the club only has four spots vacant in that roster for next season, leaving those who are off contract in a precarious position.
But O'Brien said the club was keen on re-signing Tuala, who has proven a handy player to have given he can play centre or wing and on both sides of the field.
"I know that the club are keen to keep Enari here," he said. "I don't know if that's his number-one focus, about a contract extension, he just wants to come in and perform his role. Everyone is excited to have him in there."
Marzhew's absence is coupled with the loss of prop Daniel Saifiti to a sternum injury. But the Knights appear otherwise well placed to overcome a terrible record against the Roosters at home.
Over the past 20 years, they've won only three of 15 games against the club at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Even their home record against Melbourne is slightly better over the same period, five wins in 14 games.
O'Brien gave the head-to-head statistics little attention but said his players were expecting a tough encounter despite the Roosters missing a host of first-grade regulars, including skipper and fullback James Tedesco.
"When a side is down on troops, they've got a few guys out, you're going to face their best in terms of a siege-type mentality," O'Brien said.
"A lot of effort will go into the game. They're not going to come here to beat themselves. They'll know they'll have to play well, and start well.
"It's been very well documented around their form. They'll want to come here and front-load a heap of energy into their game and we'll need to be ready for that."
Kick-off is from 3pm with NSW Cup at 12.40pm.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
