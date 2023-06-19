Newcastle Herald
Budget windfall from Queensland's progressive coal royalties helps state deliver cost-of-living relief and fund infrastructure investment

By Phillip O'Neill
June 19 2023 - 10:30am
The Queensland budget windfall has delivered, among other things, 15 hours of free kindergarten to every four-year-old.
Last Tuesday the Queensland treasurer Cameron Dick delivered his state's budget. He announced a surplus of $12.3 billion, an astonishing feat, the largest budget surplus ever recorded by any state in Australian history.

