NSW had the same opportunity as Queensland to cash in on record coal prices, yet the previous Coalition government waivered under pressure from the coal lobby, while the then Labor opposition backed the Coalition's non-decision. Massive increases in revenues have been delivered to NSW coal producers from soaring world energy prices, yet NSW politicians, from both sides of the house, have failed to act on behalf of their constituents. Geographically, the biggest loser is the Hunter, the generator of the wealth windfall, the bearer of the environmental devastation, the afterthought when it comes to state budgets.