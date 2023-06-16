Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Peter Neilson hunts Menangle win with Lochinvar Jag

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter owner Kevin Gordon after a Menangle win for Lochinvar Art. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Hunter owner Kevin Gordon after a Menangle win for Lochinvar Art. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Maitland trainer Peter Neilson believes he can score another win for owner Kevin Gordon's Lochinvar team when he makes a rare trip to Menangle on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.