Trainer Peter Neilson hunts Menangle win with Lochinvar Jag

Maitland trainer Peter Neilson believes he can score another win for owner Kevin Gordon's Lochinvar team when he makes a rare trip to Menangle on Saturday night.
Neilson takes Lochinvar Jag to Menangle for the first time after a successful campaign in Queensland and he has come up with gate one in the seventh, an up to 80 ratings race.
The four-year-old Art Major gelding had a win and three placings across eight runs at Albion Park as part of a two and a half month stay in Brisbane for Neilson and seven horses from his stable.
The APG Gold Bullion series was the main target for Neilson, who had a heat win in the two-year-old filly heats with another of Gordon's team, Lochinvar Jewells, which was fifth in the final.
Gordon, a Lake Macquarie businessman, is in America where his star pacer Lochinvar Art won grand circuit race the Battle of Lake Erie on the weekend.
Neilson hoped Lochinvar Jag could add to the success.
"It's time now for him," Neilson said of taking the pacer to Menangle.
"He's been racing at Albion Park, and they are as good as Albion Park horses, and the race sort of suited him. He'll have a good chance."
Lochinvar Jag has had just one win in nine Hunter starts since coming from Victoria but Neilson was pleased with his recent form and trial victory at Newcastle on Wednesday night.
"I was very happy with him [in Queensland] and he probably should have nearly won his last start [when 10th and blocked]," he said. "We trialled him, my daughter [Michelle] drove him, and we were pretty happy with him."
"We didn't knock him around too much, we just opened him up a little bit."
Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari also has a runner in the race, Dadndave, which is among the top chances.
Ruggari also has Ideal In Dreams (race three) and Far Out Bro (eight) racing on the program.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
