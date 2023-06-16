Branxton team chase Thunderbolt final spots at Grafton

Branxton trainers John Miles and Susan Smith head to Grafton on Sunday with Vamoose and Laurie's Alonso their best hopes of making the Thunderbolt decider from 350m semi-finals.
Miles' trio of Blue Jean, Johnny Red and Laurie's Alonso won heats at Richmond on June 9 to book their semi-final places. His partner, Smith, has Vamoose, which was a dominant heat winner at Grafton on Sunday to again make the last 32.
Vamoose was third in semi-finals last year but sneaked into the $75,000-to-the-winner final, where he finished fifth.
Laurie's Alonso has drawn one for semi-final No.3, while Vamoose has box three in the fourth and final qualifier. Blue Jean and Johnny Red have drawn poorly in five and six for semis one and two respectively.
Miles was happy with how his three chances had come through their heats but he lamented the middle draws for Blue Jean and Johnny Red. He said the good draw for Laurie's Alonso made him his "best by a long way".
"It's always the same," Miles said. "If you don't get one, you want to get eight. Then the two and seven. Getting in the middle, the whole field has a go at you. But they've got good speed and it's not a long run.
"They only thing is of course is that they have never been [at Grafton]. We took Vamoose there about five times. But if they get on the bunny, they will be all right.
"Vamoose was in the final last year but he was too young and it's really a locals' track. Everything is a little bit different there. But he's just got to step and they are going to be going fast to beat him."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
