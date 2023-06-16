Newcastle Herald
Branxton team chase Thunderbolt final spots at Grafton

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 17 2023 - 6:30am
Vamoose. Picture GRNSW
Branxton trainers John Miles and Susan Smith head to Grafton on Sunday with Vamoose and Laurie's Alonso their best hopes of making the Thunderbolt decider from 350m semi-finals.

