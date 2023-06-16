Dylan Gibbons hopes lucky break pays off in race for city title

If Dylan Gibbons can reach a century of winners for the season and extend his lead in the NSW metropolitan apprentices' premiership at Rosehill on Saturday, he may have a special thanks for fellow Novocastrian Jason Deamer.
Gibbons moved to 99.5 winners for 2022-23 with victories on Griff for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace at Warwick Farm on Monday and Kris Lees-trained Bubba's Bay on the Kensington track on Wednesday.
The city wins, which followed four victories at Randwick last Saturday, took him to 62 in the apprentices' race, four clear of the suspended Zac Lloyd and seven ahead of defending champion Tyler Schiller.
It also places him second overall in town behind premier jockey James McDonald (93).
Lloyd returns from suspension in a week, while Gibbons has been outed between June 20 and 30 and will miss three city meetings. The 21-year-old will have a chance to build a buffer in the apprentices' battle with several chances on Saturday.
One of his best hopes is on the David Payne-trained Sweet Mercy in race two, the 1500m Midway Handicap.
A $6.50 TAB chance on Friday, Sweet Mercy was an early pick-up ride for Gibbons after Deamer-trained Decadent Tale was scratched.
"I probably have to say thanks to Jason Deamer for that, because when it drew bad, he scratched it early for us, so we could take another ride," Gibbons said.
"That horse had been flying and was a good chance before it drew 23. Now he's scratched and we're able to pick up another good ride.
"[Sweet Mercy] won a Midway a couple of starts ago and hasn't disgraced itself since."
Sweet Mercy, a three-year-old Capitalist filly, won a Midway over 1400m at the track on May 20. She was then fifth, a length away from the winner, in an identical race there last start.
It will be Gibbons' first ride on Sweet Mercy.
He also has chances on Adjourn ($10), Grande Rumore ($23), Ella Te Ama ($19) and Brudenell ($5.50) for Lees, Tony Be ($8) for Chris Waller and Excelladus ($5.50) for David Pfieffer.
His longest-priced ride on Friday was the Wayne Hudd-trained Sweet Biscuit ($71) in the Highway Handicap.
Brudenell will have to overcome a draw in 11 of 12 in the 1100m benchmark 72 handicap, but Excelladus and Tony Be have the advantage of gate three in the 1300m benchmark 78 handicap and barrier two in the 2000m version respectively.
"I've got chances but not as good a quality as the week before sadly," he said.
"Brudenell would be probably be my best, but there's also Tony Be, and Excelladus in the last. They are both good rides.
"Tony Be, I rode him in his first two and he's ready to peak now. If he can get some luck in running, he'll be hard to beat.
"Brudenell goes forward so that gate will be tricky for him, but if he gets any luck, I think he will go good.
"Excelladus, from the good gate, it should get its chance too."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
