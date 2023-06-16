Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Dylan Gibbons hopes lucky break pays off in race for city title

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons, pictured after winning on his home track aboard Loch Eagle on March 30, has eight rides on the 10-race Rosehill program on Saturday. It will be his last city meeting before serving a 10-day suspension. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons, pictured after winning on his home track aboard Loch Eagle on March 30, has eight rides on the 10-race Rosehill program on Saturday. It will be his last city meeting before serving a 10-day suspension. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

If Dylan Gibbons can reach a century of winners for the season and extend his lead in the NSW metropolitan apprentices' premiership at Rosehill on Saturday, he may have a special thanks for fellow Novocastrian Jason Deamer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.