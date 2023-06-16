Charlestown Azzurri have strengthened their premiership claims with the addition of Jets rising talent Lara Gooch.
But the lightning-quick 17-year-old forward is unlikely to take the field when they play Newcastle Olympic for valuable points in round 14 of NPLW Northern NSW at Darling Street Oval on Sunday (4pm).
Azzurri coach Niko Papaspiropoulos confirmed Gooch's signing on Thursday but did not expect her to be available this weekend.
Gooch made eight appearances for the Jets last A-League Women's campaign, starting four times, and is on the comeback from foot surgery six weeks ago.
Papaspiropoulos said she had returned to training but was awaiting clearance to play.
The premiership race remains tight as the competition reaches the end of its second of three rounds this weekend.
Only two points separate the top four sides, and there is a 10-point gap to the chasing pack.
Broadmeadow, who should bank three points against winless Warners Bay (0) at Magic Park on Sunday (4pm), and Olympic share the competition lead on 29 points with the same goal difference.
Azzurri are third with 28 points and Maitland, who were 4-2 winners over Magic on Monday, are fourth on 27 points.
Charlestown did not play last weekend, which was reserved for washed-out fixtures, and will be without versatile Lori Depczynski on Sunday through suspension. She was red-carded for two yellow card offences in their 1-1 draw against Magic last outing.
Olympic were 2-0 winners when they met in the first round in one of only three losses sustained by Azzurri in 13 outings.
"Every game might as well be a finals game now, really," Papaspiropoulos said.
"Every game is equally important, and sort of has been all year because it has been so tight. So, the only thing we need to be focusing on is just this week, and that's it. There's no point getting ahead of ourselves about anything else.
"We need to make sure we win what's in front of us, and not get too worried about premierships at this point. There's still eight games to go. That's 24 points worth of games.
"We've got a few niggles and illness hanging around, so we've still got a couple out and a bit of injury management to do."
Olympic attacking midfielder Laura Hall is back after being away when they beat New Lambton 2-1 at Alder Park last Sunday.
"It's the last game of the second round, so it would be good to knock them over as well," Olympic coach Neil Owens said.
"But at home we've lost against Magic and Maitland, so that's an area where we definitely need to be better. That's a key point that I'll be ramming home."
The Magpies host fifth-placed Adamstown (17 points) at Cooks Square Park in the other game on Sunday (4pm).
On Saturday, Mid Coast (6) host New Lambton (16) in Taree (6pm).
