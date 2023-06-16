Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Wildfires welcome return of ACT Brumbies vice-captain Kate Holland against Two Blues in Jack Scott Cup

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Holland, pictured last season, will be back in action for the Wildfires on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Kate Holland, pictured last season, will be back in action for the Wildfires on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

The Hunter Wildfires still won't have Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan available but welcome the return of ACT Brumbies vice-captain Kate Holland when they host Western Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.