The Hunter Wildfires still won't have Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan available but welcome the return of ACT Brumbies vice-captain Kate Holland when they host Western Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Holland had been nursing a knee complaint since the Super W season but returned to action for Hunter at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth over the long weekend.
She will start in the second row for the Wildfires, who are still without Morgan due to a calf injury.
Wildfires are fourth with 19 points as they eye the sixth-placed Two Blues (16) in round eight of Jack Scott Cup.
Western Sydney were 15-7 winners when they met in round two - it was one of only two losses for Hunter this campaign in Sydney women's premier rugby union.
"Two Blues outmuscled us and their scrums were good," Wildfires coach Matt Ellis said.
"We allowed them to play the way that they wanted to play, so we've got to make sure we dictate terms and play how we want to play.
"We want to play up-tempo. We want to play fast, move them around a bit. But their team seems to have improved and they've got some new girls since we last played them as well, so they should be a stronger side."
The game is at 4.45pm.
In Hunter Women's Rugby round nine on Saturday, Wanderers play Merewether, Hamilton host University and Nelson Bay are at home to Southern Beaches/Medowie. Maitland beat Waratah 25-22 on Wednesday night.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
