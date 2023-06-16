Coach Laura Glendenning has prepared Nova Thunder for a battle against Junction Stella in round seven of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
The competition reaches its season midpoint this weekend with the top-four sides all looking to consolidate their positions ahead of round two.
University of Newcastle and Souths sit atop the points table with 17 points. Nova and West Leagues Balance both have 15.
Junction Stella are fifth on 11 points - the same as BNC and Kotara South - but have gone toe-to-toe with University, Souths and West.
Lions just edged Junction in their round-two encounter to win 42-41. Junction produced a strong final quarter in a nine-goal loss to four-time defending champions West, and they trailed by just five against last year's beaten grand finalists University at three-quarter time before going down 46-32.
"We can't take Junction lightly," Glendenning said.
"They are very competitive. They are very strong, so we need to continue to build momentum leading into the second half of the season.
"We're looking forward to the challenge. We know it's going to be tough but we also know if we can continue to perform like we have been in recent weeks we should be fine. There hasn't been that many games this year that have been major blow-outs and all teams have been competitive, hence why we know that we can't go in light-hearted.
"We know that we have to be prepared and be playing our best to make sure that we do get a win."
Competition resumes on Saturday after the long weekend off, but a number of players were still in action during the NSW senior titles at Maitland.
From their championship team, Nova had shooter Lucy Geise playing for Callaghan District and circle defender Tianna Cummings for Manly in the top division of state titles won by Newcastle.
Callaghan were fifth and Manly second. Each team played 19 shortened games over three days.
"We had 15 of our squad - the 23s, the opens and championship - play over the weekend," Glendenning said.
"We had a high workload from our girls and they did incredibly well over the weekend so we're incredibly proud of them. This week, we allowed those girls that needed to recover to do so, but everyone else had a solid training hit-out."
Nova will be without wing defence Madeline Dunn due to work commitments but otherwise should be at full strength.
Souths take on Kotara South, BNC battle University and West play Waratah (seven points). All games are at 2.30pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.