The "Walk for Hunter Offshore Wind" started from Nobbys breakwall on Saturday, June 3. One hundred and fifty people from climate group Rising Tide walked in support of the proposed offshore Hunter wind farm.
If approved, it will be one of Australia's most significant clean energy projects.
The zone proposed for the wind farm covers 2819 square kilometres of the ocean from Port Stephens in the north to Norah Head in the south. Although the proponents claim there will be no visual pollution because parts of the zone are up to 50km from the coast, this is not the case on the southern end.
Off Budgewoi, the wind turbines will be as close as 10km from shore, creating high levels of visual pollution. If you were standing on Hargraves beach, near Norah Head, you'd see the spinning wind turbine blades defacing the ocean environment.
This problem will increase dramatically on the Central Coast end of the zone if calls are heeded for the wind farm to be extended further south to Terrigal. On the northern end, between Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens, there is no guarantee that "mission creep" will not occur once the wind farm is established. We could wake up one day with a forest of turbines much closer to shore in Stockton Bight. This is a real possibility if the federal government continues to struggle to meet its net zero pollution targets in the coming decades.
In 2011 I saw first-hand what an extensive sea-based wind farm looks when I travelled across the bridge between Denmark and Sweden. At the entrance to the Baltic Sea, a dense concentration of turbines creates an offensive visual pollution that produces zero electricity when there's no wind.
The wind farm proposed off the Hunter coast will be in an extremely environmentally sensitive area. Twice a year, at least 16,000 whales migrate through this zone as they move north to their breeding grounds near Samoa in the South Pacific, then back months later to their Antarctic waters south of Australia. What will happen when they pass through the wind farm zone off the Hunter coast and surface to breathe under, or near, one of the floating wind turbines?
The wind farm zone also cuts across critical sea lanes for the Hunter economy. Up to a dozen massive coal ships gather off the coast at any one time, waiting to enter Newcastle Harbour, the largest coal port in the world.
We all remember when a massive storm in 2007 drove the Pasha Bulker onto Nobby's beach. Thirty-three years earlier, during another destructive storm, a similar fate befell the Sygna, which ran aground on Stockton beach in 1974. Imagine if the course of these ships had been further blocked by floating wind turbines, which might also slip their moorings during massive storms.
Unfortunately, the federal government will be desperate for this wind farm project to receive the green light because it is already slipping behind in its race to achieve its 43 per cent greenhouse gas reduction target by 2030.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen laid out the scale of the renewable energy challenge: "The proportion of renewables-powered electricity will need to rise from 30 per cent to 82 per cent in seven years. To achieve this, 40 7-megawatt wind turbines will need to be constructed every month, and more than 22,000 500-watt solar panels will need to be installed every day from now until 2030.
Despite all the efforts to create a renewable energy-powered economy as quickly as possible, the contribution of renewables to our energy mix remains stubbornly low, with hydro at 6 per cent, solar at 13 per cent and wind at 10 per cent.
Moving renewables from 29 per cent to 43 per cent in just seven years seems like mission impossible.
The proposed Hunter offshore wind farm could be a critical part of delivering the wind component of renewables. Its proposed scale is more extensive than any other proposed wind-powered project, and it is estimated to produce 8 gigawatts of power, enough to power six million homes. Once the wind farm is established, the temptation will be to keep expanding it to meet the 2030 climate goals.
But at what cost?
The consequence may be unsightly visual pollution and increased danger to sea life, ships, and crew in the crowded sea lanes off the Hunter coast.
