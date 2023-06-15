Hunter Wildfires No.8 Tiueti Asi is in the best form - and shape - of his life.
Asi was last week named in the top 25 most influential players in the Shute Shield by renowned publication Rugby News.
The list - from 50 to one - was based on the opinions of coaches, combined with key statistics.
Breakaway Donny Freeman was the highest paced of the Wildfires at number five.
Asi is in the top three for offloads in the competition and is among the top 10 ball carriers and came in at No.22 on the overall list.
The powerhouse back-rower will be a central figure in the Wildfires' blockbuster against Eastwood at TG Milner Field on Saturday.
This time last season, Asi was battling away in second grade.
Asi credits the transformation to two things - Pilates and Friday afternoon golf.
Pilates sessions have improved his core strength and flexibility and helped strip 10 kilograms off his bulking frame.
"I have been doing Pilates for a while now," Asi said. "I was 118kg at end of last season. Now I'm down to 109 or 108kg. It is good for your core and flexibility.
"At the end of last season I started training on my own. We had a group chat on WhatsApp where we were supposed to post our gym session. I used to post pics of my food. Secretly I was doing extra training.
"On Fridays, a few of us play golf. It means I can't answer Bubba's (coach Scott Coelman) calls.
"[Seriously] I wanted to have a big season. So far, things are going well."
Asi's partner Mollie, gave birth to their daughter, Hani, on Wednesday and Coleman said a settled life off the park was the catalyst for a spike in form on the park.
"He is in a really happy spot off the field," said Coleman, who brought Asi out from Auckland when he finished school at Wesley College to play for Hamilton in 2012. "He has a long-term partner, they have just had a baby and he has a steady job as a youth worker.
"There is no doubts that is contributing to his game on the field.
"The past couple of seasons, he has been behind some very good No.8s. He got his chance this season and is playing some great footy.
"We spoke about it at the end of last season. He was a bit dirty that he didn't get as many minutes as he thought he should have. To his credit, he took it the right way and has aimed up. When we came back for preseason in November, he was in a lot better shape. His attitude was positive and he has been one of our best trainers."
The Wildfires, fresh from a general bye, sit on top of the ladder with eight rounds remaining. However, in the three seasons they have been back in the Sydney competitions, the Wildfires are yet to beat Eastwood.
"The player have come back re-energised and are super excited by the challenge ahead," Coleman said. "Training has been intense and very sharp. Eastwood are big and strong side. We have to match fire with fire.
"We have to win four out of the eight games to make the semis. We have our sights on the top three if not the minor premiership. We want to keep momentum rolling."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
